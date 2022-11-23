Honor 80 Pro launches with a whopping 160MP camera for vloggers

What you need to know

Honor has launched the 80 and 80 Pro smartphones in China.

Both phones feature 160MP main lens and the Honor Image Engine for enhanced photo processing capabilities.

The Honor 80 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 while the base 80 model contains the mid-range Snapdragon 782G.

Honor has announced (opens in new tab) the launch of the new 80 and 80 Pro phones for Chinese consumers. According to Honor's official post, the Chinese OEM seems to target mobile vloggers with the release of both new phones.

Honor states that with the launch of the Honor 80 series, consumers can take advantage of its AI Vlog Master feature. This new software will help to identify shooting scenarios and then recommend the best mode for a user to use before progressing with their activity.

This new AI feature will recommend options like Macro, Night, Portrait, Solo Cut, Multi-Video, and HDR Video on the higher-end Honor 80 Pro (opens in new tab).

As we flip the phone over, it comes equipped with a whopping 160MP ultra-clear main lens with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and a binned 2.24µm pixel. Honor hopes that this will not only capture more light when filming or photographing but also produce higher-quality pictures with striking detail, even in low-light situations.

You can combine this with the Honor Image Engine featured in the 80 series, which enhances photo quality and adjusts it depending on those tricky lighting scenarios.

(Image credit: Honor)

For its interior, Honor has upgraded the 80 Pro with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This chipset has powered many of flagship devices on the market this year and should provide enough strength for owners of the new 80 Pro device. The Honor 80 Pro also contains a 4,800mAh battery which is stated to reach a 50% charge in 15 minutes.

The 80 Pro will be utilizing Honor's MagicOS 7, which is based on the recently released Android 13 software.

The Honor 80 Pro will be available in Ripple Blue, Sunrise Pink, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. The Honor 80 Pro comes in three RAM/storage variations: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. These will be priced at ¥3499, ¥3799, and ¥4099, respectively, with pre-orders beginning today in China.

The Honor 80 is a step down from the Pro with fewer AI-recommended photo features. The 80 series' base model will not offer Macro or Night as recommended options, as those are unique to the Pro version.

The Honor 80 does have the pleasure of being the first model with the recently revealed Snapdragon 782G mid-range mobile platform. This new chipset can provide the Honor 80 with decent performance and supports both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Honor's base 80 model will also be available in Ripple Blue, Sunrise Pink, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

The Honor 80 comes with a few RAM/storage options of 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. Pre-orders for this device also begin today in China, where consumers can purchase the phone for ¥2699, ¥2999, and ¥3299, respectively.