The new mid-range Snapdragon 782G gets a low-key launch

Qualcomm has launched the new Snapdragon 782G chipset for mid-range devices.

The new mobile platform's CPU can reach clock speeds up to 2.7GHz and features Quick Charge 4+ for a battery charging boost of 50% in 15 minutes.

The new SoC also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity which should provide users with a low-latency experience.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of another chipset that should empower the next wave of mid-range phones.

On Qualcomm's official product page, the company details its new Snapdragon 782G chipset for mid-range devices. This SoC is an upgrade to its previously released Snapdragon 778G and 778G+ chipsets as it takes features from those mobile platforms and improves on the foundation set.

The new Snapdragon 782G mobile platform is a 6nm chip that contains Qualcomm's 64-bit, 8-core Kyro CPU that can reach speeds up to 2.7GHz. This new CPU is joined by the Adreno GPU along with Quick Charge 4+ to help phones charge up to 50% in 15 minutes.

Those looking to grab an upcoming mid-range device strengthened by the Snapdragon 782G should know that the new chipset supports photos up to 200MP. The mobile platform will also utilize Qualcomm's Spectra ISP featuring triple camera concurrency. Users will be able to capture three 22MP photos with a single tap.

Qualcomm's AI engine features an improved AI accelerator, and it also contains dedicated, shared AI memory for faster data transfers. The Snapdragon 782G also comes with the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which is also featured in the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and provides context-based Audio Analytics for automatic mic switching, background audio blur, and automatic volume control.

Snapdragon Sound technology has been worked into the new chip, which will let users experience premium sound during calls, jam sessions with music, and gaming. To go along with this, the Snapdragon 782G supports Bluetooth 5.2 audio connectivity for crisp sounds when on a call or listening to music.

While the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for flagship phones is capable of providing Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, this new mid-range chip supports Wi-Fi 6, which should probably be more than enough for devices powered by a chip of this caliber.

Both connectivity options for the new mobile platform are held up by Qualcomm FastConnect 6700. Those connecting to Wi-Fi can expect to see speeds up to 2.9Gbps. Their connection is also backed by WPA3 security.

Qualcomm also states that users can utilize fast and global 5G connectivity thanks to its Snapdragon X53 5G Modern-RF system, which supports mmWave and Sub-6 GHz frequencies. The company has combined this technology along with its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities within the mobile platform to bring a low-latency entertainment and working experience for users who are at home and away.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait very long to see this chip in action as it is featured on the newly announced Honor 80 (opens in new tab).