Honor 70 is coming to the UK to challenge the Nothing phone (1)

What you need to know

Honor has confirmed the UK availability of the Honor 70.

The mid-range phone will be available to purchase in the country on September 2.

It will be available in two memory configurations and will start at £480.

After its China debut, the Honor 70 is now set to arrive in the United Kingdom to bring its fight to the Nothing phone (1), albeit at a higher price.

Honor has confirmed (opens in new tab) that its latest challenger to the best cheap Android phones will arrive in the UK for a starting price of £480. For that price, you'll get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If you require more storage space, the 256GB variant will set you back £530.

The phone initially launched in China in May, with highlight features aimed at content creators. If you've previously owned an Honor 50, you'll recognize the phone's dual camera ring design on the back. It includes a 54MP camera featuring Sony's IMX800 sensor, making it the first smartphone to have it. The main sensor is complemented with a 50MP ultra-wide camera that doubles as a macro sensor, as well as a 2MP depth sensor.

One of its main talking points is the "Solo Cut Mode," which allows you to simultaneously record a video in landscape mode and another in portrait orientation. The second video can even follow the movement of an object you're filming. Its video capabilities include up to 4K resolution and EIS video stabilization.

Under the hood, the Honor 70 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, similar to the Nothing phone (1), which only retails at a starting price of £399. Like its Chinese version, the UK variant includes a 4,800mAh battery with support for Honor's 66W fast charging capability.

The phone sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ OLED display that's capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the center housing the 32MP selfie snapper.

It runs Android 12, with Honor's Magic UI 6.1 on top. The Honor 70 comes in Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black color options.

You'll be able to purchase the phone from September 2. However, the Pro and Pro+ versions don't seem to be making their global debut at all.