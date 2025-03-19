How many software updates will the Google Pixel 9a get? Google gives the Google Pixel 9a seven years of OS and security updates, as well as frequent Pixel Drops, which give users access to fantastic new features as they are released.

Google gave the latest Pixel 9a the same number of updates as the Pixel 8a and the rest of the Pixel 9 series. With those updates, you get all the goodies that come with a Pixel phone, such as updates to features like Gemini and fun ones like Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance, Audio Magic Eraser, Top Shot, Face Unblur, Circle to Search, and more.

The Google Pixel 9a launches with Android 15, so you can expect the latest features and updates up to Android 22. You can also count on getting all the security updates your Pixel needs to stay safe from online threats. Your Pixel includes anti-malware, anti-phishing protection, and spam protection in the Google Phone and Messages apps. With seven years of updates, there is a good chance you'll be thinking about getting a new Pixel before support ends.

With everything the new Google Pixel 9a offers, it's no shocker that it will be among the best cheap Android phones. It's also great to see the latest Pixel with the same Tensor G4 processor as the flagship models. Keeping the seven years of updates is great, but what makes this Pixel even better is having a more prominent 6.3-inch display than the 6.1-inch on the Pixel 8a. So, if you like bigger displays, you'll be happy with this change.

Google also gave the Pixel 9a a 5,100mAh battery, which should last all day and then some. That's good, as it means you'll be charging the phone less, which can help with longevity. But if you want to give your Google Pixel 9a additional protection against drops, remember to pick up one of the best Pixel 9a cases to keep it protected for the entirety of its lifespan.

Google Pixel 9a A long lasting phone The Google Pixel 9a gives you various years of updates and the same Tensor G4 processor found on the flagship Pixels. You might even upgrade or pass the phone to a family member before the seven year software updates are up.