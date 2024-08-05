Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rumored camera specs don't spur much excitement

What you need to know

It seems that Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold appeared for its Camera FV-5 certification, which offered a look at its primary and front-facing camera specs.

The database suggests that the device won't offer much of an improvement as it still features a 48MP primary lens with a slightly higher 10MP front camera.

A user spotted the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Taiwan, giving us a good look at its revamped camera array and design in a new case.

Among the rumors of the Pixel Fold successor, its supposed camera specifications have been absent — until now.

A post by 91Mobiles states that Google's upcoming foldable device appeared in the Camera FV-5 database, spilling a few camera specifications. According to the listing, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may arrive sporting a pixel-binned 48MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture.

The database suggests the camera will feature OIS (optical image stabilization) and EIS (electronic image stabilization). What's odd is that the Camera FV-5 listing doesn't expand on the rear camera array, leaving just the primary camera open for discussion.

The listing shifts to the selfie camera, stating it will arrive at 10MP alongside EIS. That camera will supposedly reach a f/2.2 aperture with a larger 77.8-degree FOV over the rumored primary camera's 55.8-degree gaze.

Interestingly, the camera specifications we can dissect don't appear wildly different from the Pixel Fold. The original model offers a 48MP with f/1.7 aperture similar to what's been discovered for the 9 Pro Fold. The internal display offers an 8MP selfie lens while the cover display features a 9.5MP. It remains to be seen which "front" camera the listing is referring to; but either way, it's a minimal upgrade.

(Image credit: Made by Google / YouTube)

Despite the rest of the rear array's absence, the publication adds that the 9 Pro Fold is rumored to feature a 10.5MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP telephoto. These are numbers incredibly close to what the original model already provides, so it seems Google isn't prioritizing the foldable's camera this year.

Regardless, the company recently confirmed the existence of a Pixel Fold successor after releasing a quick teaser. Google gave us a look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a champagne gold/cream colorway. The standout of the teaser was confirmation of its redesigned camera array, as the device drops the classic Pixel visor for a square array.

Earlier today (August 5), a photo of the 9 Pro Fold in the wild surfaced, showing the device in a new Google case. It seems the device was sporting an Obsidian colorway within the Porcelain colored case, featuring the typical Google "G" in the center. The case offers a sleek, streamlined cutout for the new squared camera array at the top left of the device's back panel.

More importantly, the live photo doesn't suggest that the Fold's camera bump will be too awkward — which might help consumers breathe easily. Nevertheless, Google is preparing to host an earlier hardware event on August 13 where we'll learn all about the 9 Pro Fold in full detail.