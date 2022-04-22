Pixel 6 and Fitbit bundles appear on select Google online stores for a limited time

What you need to know

The Google Store has started promoting Pixel and Fitbit bundles.

The bundles include a Pixel 6 device and the Fitbit Charge 5 together at a discounted price.

These deals are live in select regions including the UK and Germany.

If you're in the market for a new Pixel and a fitness tracker, then Google has the bundle for you. In a first-of-its-kind deal, Google is offering bundles that can score you the latest Pixel device and a new Fitbit.

The bundle deal was spotted by 9to5Google and appears to be live in select European markets. With these bundles, prospective buyers can purchase a Pixel 6 and Fitbit Charge 5 at a fairly decent discount. The standard Pixel 6 deal gets you both devices for £700 in the UK and €756.95 in Germany, with savings amounting to £68 and €72, respectively. The German storefront notes that buyers are getting a 40% discount on the Charge 5, which doesn't sound bad. You'll see similar savings with the Pixel 6 Pro bundle in both countries.

It's great to see Google giving its Fitbit devices more attention, especially since the company will presumably focus on the rumored Pixel Watch soon, which will likely arrive with Fitbit integration thanks to Wear OS 3. Until then, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a very capable device thanks to its new color AMOLED touchscreen, solid battery life, and new health sensors. It also has built-in GPS, which can come in handy for tracking your workouts, as well as six months of Fitbit Premium, which sweetens the pot even more for one of the best Fitbit devices on the market.

Unfortunately, this deal doesn't seem to be live in the U.S. — it appears it's exclusive to the UK site and Germany store under their respective "Offers" tabs. Additionally, the deal is only available for a limited time, with both storefronts listing May 10 as the end date.

It's unclear if this deal will expand to other regions, but we hope it does. For now, buyers in the UK and Germany should grab the deal before it ends.