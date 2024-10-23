Get ready for the holidays with up to $300 OFF the Motorola Edge (2024) at Best Buy — but how long will it last?

It's safe to say that the holidays are getting close, and with them come some great Motorola phone deals from most retailers. For a limited time, you can save $300 on the 2024 Motorola Edge at Best Buy when you let them activate it for you, or save $200 when you connect it to a carrier yourself.

With 256GB of storage, a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen that's easy to look at, and an excellent battery life, the new Motorola Edge offers a solid (if a bit basic) smartphone experience — especially at this particular price point. Of course, there are plenty of other early Black Friday Motorola deals to consider, but if you had your eye on the Edge (2024), this is a great opportunity.

Motorola Edge (2024): $549.99 $249.99 at Best Buy with activation Best Buy is currently running a discount of $200 to $300 off for the Motorola Edge 2024. This Motorola phone is a pretty basic offering from the company, though it also features a good-looking overall design with an anti-slip vegan leather back and a vivid AMOLED display. Plus, it comes with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the user-friendly Hello UI, offering a great affordable pick for most casual phone users. Price comparison: Amazon - $349.99 | Walmart - $249.00

✅Recommended if: battery life is a top priority for your phone needs; you've liked other Motorola phones with Hello UI; you need a phone with 256GB of storage.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with super-powerful performance; you'd rather spend a little more money on a better set of cameras; you prefer a phone with several years of software updates.

This year's Motorola Edge effort was nothing too groundbreaking, but it's got a few things that people like. For one, the 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate is great, and it's also fairly easy on the eyes compared to some competitors around this price.

This phone comes with 256GB of storage, 68W charging speeds, and over a day of battery life. Still, for each upside, there are also a couple of downsides that may or may not matter to you.

The Edge only comes with two years of software updates, unlike many competitors, which offer four or more. Additionally, performance is lacking, as backed by the 2.4GHz Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and the cameras are simply nothing to write home about.

All in all, the 2024 Motorola Edge is a decent effort for the cost, especially if you like the premium-feeling design and vegan leather backing. Those in need of a peak-level performance phone, however, will likely not be satisfied with the Motorola Edge—or most other phones at this price level.

You can also find several of the best Motorola phones across a range of prices, if you'd rather go in a different direction.