The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might come to more markets after all

What you need to know

A new database listing was discovered, highlighting the potential for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to drop its South Korean market exclusivity.

Showing the name "Q6A" internal codename, the Fold 6 Ultra sees model number "SM-W9025," indicative of a Chinese market release.

Still, it's unclear when or if the rest of the world will see the Fold 6 Ultra. However, rumors suggest it could launch in 2025.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Ultra" was previously rumored to be a South Korean exclusive, but a new discovery suggests the opposite.

A new database listing, discovered by Android Headlines, teases Samsung's interest in pushing the Ultra foldable to other markets. The phone is seemingly on its way to the Chinese market as the listing shows a device codenamed "Q6A" with the model number "SM-W9025."

This codename has been used in South Korea to reference the Fold 6 Ultra internally, but what's more important now is the "W" in its model number. The publication states that it follows a similar trend Samsung made during the Flip 5 and Fold 5 launch, where the market saw them as the "W24 Flip" and the "Galaxy W24."

Still, it's not certain if the rest of the world will see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. This database listing seems to confirm its existence in China, but we're left wondering about other areas. Samsung is expected to debut the basic Fold 6 later this summer, but rumors state the Ultra model could be left for another time.

Currently, the potential Fold 6 Ultra launch timeframe is speculated to be 2025.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Smartprix)

An "Ultra" model Fold 6 has been rumored for a while, but it's been bittersweet as other regions, like the U.S., might not see it. In April, model SM-F958N was spotted for the Fold 6 Ultra, signaling its South Korean exclusivity. Samsung typically marks its exclusive home soil devices with an "N," similar to how the Chinese market sees a "W."

Specification differences aren't expected as these slight changes in model numbers are to fit the region's market.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other news, a massive leak spilled the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ahead of Samsung today (June 14). The phone's 6.3-inch cover display will supposedly remain but with a 22:9 aspect ratio and 2376x968 resolution to make things wider. The other notable upgrade is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which the device will sport everywhere it's available instead of swapping to Exynos.

It was rumored that Samsung would incorporate Qualcomm's 2023 flagship chip into its next foldables for "efficiency" reasons.

Also, a Samsung Unpacked countdown leaked, doubling down on its rumored July 10 debut date.