The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' might indeed happen, but there's a catch

What you need to know

Rumors suggest Samsung is working on a new foldable phone model, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, with upgrades, but its availability in global markets remains uncertain.

Samsung appears to be preparing only one variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra (SM-F958N) specifically for South Korea.

Limited information suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may not have variants for other markets, potentially restricting its availability.

Earlier rumors hinted that Samsung might be bringing out a new foldable phone model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, with a few upgrades. Now, a fresh report claims to provide more evidence that this model is real, but that it might not hit every market.

As per Galaxy Club, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 will go by the model number SM-F956, while its souped-up sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, will be tagged as SM-F958 (via SamMobile).

The report pointed out a trend where "6" typically represents a regular Fold model and "8" stands for Ultra models in recent releases. For instance, the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 is SM-F946, while the upcoming Fold is likely to be SM-F956. Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra carries the model number SM-S928.

Adding to the mix, there's a recent leak from the well-known tipster Max Jambor, who dropped some hints about three model designations linked to the Z series. For instance, Samsung apparently designated the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as "Q6" and the Z Flip 6 as "B6."

However, there's a mysterious "Q6a" designation floating around, and we're scratching our heads trying to figure out what it might be referring to since no model with that label has surfaced yet.

Unfortunately, Samsung seems to be focusing on just one variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, marked as SM-F958N. The "N" suggests it's tailored specifically for South Korea, leaving the rest of us out in the cold, assuming the ultra-premium model comes out.

As it stands, there's no information floating around about models or variants for other markets. Unless we start seeing more model numbers pop up, it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might just stay within Samsung's home turf for its release.

Introducing a pricier foldable might sound risky given the already steep prices of foldable phones. But Samsung's been dominating the foldable game lately. So, throwing in a more robust model could actually be a smart move, spicing up the next generation of foldables and giving consumers more options.