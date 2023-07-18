Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases leak ahead of Unpacked

What you need to know

The Fold 5's leaks show a case that offers a colored half with a raised external display bezel and a clear back.

Both cases for the Flip 5 and Fold 5 offer a PopSocket-like ring kickstand on the back which mirrors the S23 Ultra's gadget case.

The Flip 5's renders show a completely clear case that protects its volume rocker but exposes its button power.

Samsung will reveal both foldables on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea at 7 am ET.

The hype about a phone breathes excitement about its cases and it looks like Samsung might give its next foldable cases an upgrade.

Prevalent tipster Evan Blass posted several alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 in their respective new cases on Threads. The major difference here is it looks like Samsung may implement a more PopSocket-like backing for comfort on both devices. Additionally, the ring of the socket can pop out, essentially creating a kickstand for the phones to relax on.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Threads) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Threads)

The Fold 5's renders show a case that is two-toned: the back panel is clear, while the front, protecting its external display, is colored black. The black portion does appear to be raised on both sides; this is likely done so users can lay their device down on either side without worry that their display will get dirtied by a table.

The case for the book-style foldable also lacks a protective layer over its physical volume rocker and power button.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Threads) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Threads)

The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 features the same PopSocket-like ring kickstand on the bottom half of the case. A notable difference is the case doesn't seem to raise as much for the external display as it does on the Fold 5's rumored case render. One could say that no one would ever set their Flip 5 on its external display, as that is how a user would see notifications and such items at a glance.

Another difference is that the Flip 5's leaked case render is not two-toned like its book-style partner. The renders display a case that is clear on both halves of it. Furthermore, for its physical buttons, the Flip 5's case may only seemingly protect its volume rocker, leaving its power button out.

These cases are a bit different than the ones last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 received upon launch. The Flip 4's cases feature a finger ring so users wouldn't drop their device after long periods of use. The Fold 4's case offered a long horizontal kickstand, while its other variation delivered a stretchy hand strap.

Moreover, the changes to the Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases mirror what Samsung did with its Galaxy S23 Ultra's clear case. That case, dubbed the "clear gadget case," featured an oval grip stabilizer that users could swap out if they enjoyed a more circular shape.

We're not far off from Samsung's official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. To hold us over, dummy units of the clamshell phone and its book-folding partner leaked recently, giving us a good look at what's different and what's still more of the same.

Samsung will fully reveal both devices at Unpacked on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea, at 7 am ET.