Christmas is over, but this Boxing Day deal might give you up to $750 OFF the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — here's how it works

The Christmas sales may be wrapping up, but one lesser-known sale event (in the States, at least) is presenting some awesome Samsung deals. Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, for instance, and you'll be eligible to receive up to $750 off when you trade in an old or broken device.

Even if you can't claim the max trade-in credit, Samsung is doubling (or even tripling) its usual discounts, so it's worth checking the site to see how much you can save with your old devices. After all, that beat-up Galaxy Note 20 is probably just taking up space in a drawer somewhere, right? Why not turn it into a discount on a great new flip phone? You'll thank me later.

Samsung boosts its trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, just in time for Boxing Day

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: $1,099.99 From $349.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung The innovative Galaxy Z Flip 6 hasn't received that many discounts since its release last Summer, but if you buy the flip phone during Samsung's after-Christmas sale you'll be eligible to receive up to $750 off with a trade-in. 👀Alternative holiday deal: Although it's unlikely to stick around for long, you can buy the Z Flip 6 unlocked from Amazon right now and receive up to 23% off your purchase.

One of our favorite foldable phones released this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a versatile device with outstanding Snapdragon performance, a ton of useful Galaxy AI features, and seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed. The two AMOLED displays are also simply glorious to look at, and the hyper-efficient 4,000mAh battery means that you can game or stream the night away with ease.

In addition to the trade-in credit, your purchase will also include a bunch of free goodies, courtesy of Samsung, such as three months of YouTube Premium, three months of Peacock Premium, and a full six months of Microsoft 365. Bundle the phone with a Galaxy Watch 7 and you'll also get 30% off the wearable. It just keeps getting better, doesn't it?

Assuming you saved some money on your order, I'd recommend using that cash to pick up one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases. After all, with a seven-year software promise, you want to make sure you'll be using this clamshell device to its full potential.