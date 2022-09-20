Epic Boost Mobile deal: One month of the 5GB data plan for just $0.99

Given the uncertain state of the economy right now, it's no surprise that folks are trying to track down the cheapest wireless plans possible. Luckily, a Boost Mobile deal just landed that should soften a bit of the blow if you're in the market for a new wireless service.

Order the 5G SIM card from Boost Mobile and you'll get a full month of service with 5GB of data for just $0.99 (opens in new tab). That plan is usually $25 per month (which is still pretty cheap, I might add), so you're essentially getting a 96% discount on your first month of wireless service, plus free shipping and a SIM kit (a $9.99 value). All Boost Mobile plans come with unlimited talk and text, plus there's no complicated service contract and the carrier works with most unlocked smartphones.

Boost Mobile deals are usually pretty straightforward, and this one is no different. That being said, be aware that this deal is only available to new customers and you can only get the $0.99 deal if you sign up online. Use the link below to see if your location qualifies, and check with our list of the best prepaid phone plans if you want to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.

Boost Mobile deal of the day

