Best MVNO deals of March 2023: Is it time to switch?

If you're trying to save some money on your wireless service, using one of the MVNO deals below is the absolute best way to do it. Most of these alternative carriers are already quite affordable, but there's so much competition nowadays that many MVNOs sweeten the deal by offering additional savings in exchange for your business. Whether you've been using an MVNO for years or you're just now making the switch from a mainstream carrier, all of the best MVNO deals of the month can be found below.

An MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) utilizes the vast networks of larger companies — such as Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T — so you get the same great coverage for cheap, without the hassle of a complicated contract or loads of hidden fees. In most cases, that also means that you can cancel or change your plan at any time with no penalty. These flexible carriers can cost as little as $10 per month (or less, depending on the carrier), and many have also introduced international benefits and entertainment perks, the same kind of incentives that, back in the day, you'd only expect to get from a mainstream carrier. To put it bluntly, with so many MVNO deals to choose from, there's really no reason for you to be spending an arm and a leg on wireless service in 2023.

MVNO deals: Mint Mobile | Visible | Boost | Tello | Cricket

The 5 best prepaid carrier deals on the web

(opens in new tab) Visible Basic: $30/month $25/month (opens in new tab) Visible Plus: $45/month $35/month (opens in new tab) For the entire month of March, Visible is significantly discounting both of their popular wireless plans. No matter which one you choose, you'll get unlimited talk, text, and data with 5G/4G LTE access from Verizon, alongside an unlimited mobile hotspot and talk/text to Mexico and Canada. The Visible Plus plan has the added benefits of international calling to over 30 countries and texting to over 200, plus 50GB of premium data. Although they aren't technically an MVNO since they're owned and operated by Verizon, they're still one of our favorite alternative carriers. To learn more, check out our Visible buyer's guide.

(opens in new tab) Get $300 off the Google Pixel 7 and six months of wireless service for FREE at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) Bundle any six-month plan with a Google Pixel 7 at Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with a $300 discount and an additional six months of wireless service for 100% free. This means that, even if you opt for Mint's Unlimited plan, you'll be getting a full year of wireless and one of our favorite Android phones for just $40 per month (or $479 if you pay upfront).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB: $799.99 $349.99 at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 and activate the phone through Boost Mobile, and the MVNO will give you a whopping $450 off the price of the phone. Boost Mobile has a super simple activation process and customizable plans for as little as $10 per month. The carrier uses T-Mobile's massive nationwide network, and all plans come with unlimited talk and text, a mobile hotspot, and no contracts whatsoever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $899 off with trade-in at Google Fi (opens in new tab) Pick up the new Galaxy S23 Ultra from Google Fi and activate the phone within 30 days, and you'll be eligible to receive up to $899 back over 24 months when you trade-in. Phones like the S22 Plus, the Z Flip 3, and the iPhone 11 Pro will give you the max savings, so dig out those old phones and see if you're eligible!

(opens in new tab) FREE Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with eligible plan at Metro by T-Mobile (opens in new tab) If you need a new phone to go with your new wireless service, head to Metro by T-Mobile and get a free Galaxy A23 5G when you choose the $50 per month (or higher) prepaid unlimited plan. These plans come with unlimited high-speed data, access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, a 5GB mobile hotspot, and more.

Should I switch to an MVNO? Most MVNOs provide the same great coverage as a mainstream carrier at a much lower cost, but of course, they aren't for everyone. Many companies will deprioritize you when the network becomes busy, and you may miss out on some international perks. In many cases, these alternative carriers are also digital-only, which means you won't get the convenience of a company with a local retail presence. That said, if none of those things is a problem to you and you're sick of paying $60 or more on your wireless bill, it's time to switch!

