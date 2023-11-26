Call the police! This Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cyber Monday deal has to be stolen goods

Deals that feel too good to be true usually are, but this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cyber Monday deal is as legit as they come. Head on over to Best Buy's website and you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $800 off right now, and you don't even have to trade anything in for the deal!

The only trick is that you'll have to activate it today, so be sure to scroll down to the pricing options section and select activate today.

That also means you could walk out of a Best Buy in the next few minutes with a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 for nearly half off and not even feel bad about it. Just make sure you hurry in case Best Buy realizes this is a mistake and ramps the price back up!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $1,799 $999 at Best Buy There's no way you'll find a deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that's cheaper than this! But you'd better move fast before Best Buy finds out it made a mistake or something.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 needs little introduction, but here's a quick overview in case you're not super familiar with Samsung's latest big folding phone.

The Z Fold 5 is packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is both 30% faster and runs cooler than the processor in the Z Fold 4. That powers both gorgeous displays — one cover display that's like a tall, narrow phone, and the inner display that's like a tablet — and gives the phone a unique look and feel.

But the star of the show this year is the new hinge, which folds completely flat and makes the phone feel substantially thinner and sleeker than previous generations. Those all folded into a wedge shape, leaving room for oodles of pocket lint to get in and dirty up that lovely inner display.

Samsung Slim S Pen case for Z Fold 5: $99.99 $51.25 at Amazon Finally! Samsung figured out how to get an S Pen in a Galaxy Z Fold without adding a giant hump on the back. Not only that, but it's 48% off for Cyber Monday!

Plus, Samsung used the phone to launch a brand new S Pen design that's slimmer than the previous Fold-compatible S Pens while being much bigger and easier to use than the tiny thing that comes fitted inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

So long as you don't mind buying from two retailers, Amazon has the best price on the Slim S Pen case, which will both protect your phone and add a clever new Slim S Pen right on the back. That makes it ultra convenient for taking notes on a whim and, since you use the large inner screen to take write on, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can become your canvas for anything you can think of.