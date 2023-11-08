Walmart's Black Friday sale just launched — here are the best tech deals I've found so far

The big day itself is still a couple weeks away, but Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off early with a bounty of epic tech deals on display. It's a long list, so to make life easier, we've decided to gather a selection of the best offers for Android fans below.

Although there are plenty of deals already on offer ahead of Black Friday, don't forget that many of these items could change or run out of stock before the 24th hits. It's also worth mentioning that many of these offers are only available to Walmart Plus members, so if you haven't joined yet, now would be a good time to sign up (memberships are currently 50% off, by the way).

Without further ado, let's get on to the deals. If nothing piques your interest yet, feel free to check back later; we'll keep adding new offers as they go live.

50% off Walmart Plus membership

(ends 11:59pm ET tonight) Sign up for Walmart Plus before midnight tonight and you'll get a full annual membership for just $49. Members get stuff like free delivery from local stores, free shipping, access to Paramount Plus streaming, and more.

Walmart deals

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $149.99 $99 at Walmart Complete with a physical rotating bezel, a stainless steel construction, and all the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continues to reign as one of the best Samsung smartwatches that money can buy. Thanks to Walmart's Black Friday sale, you can get one of these 42mm wearables for just shy of a Benjamin. Price tracker: Amazon - $149.99 | Samsung - $349.99

3. Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $98.00 $29 at Walmart A pair of wireless earbuds for less than $30? That deal would be worth considering even if the earbuds sucked, which, fortunately, is not the case here. They may not be the most high-tech earbuds on the planet, but Sony's WF-C500 feature up to 10 hours of battery life (20 with the charging case), some great-for-the-price sound, and IPX4 water resistance. Price tracker: Amazon - $98

4. Samsung 55" Class TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV: $348 $298 at Walmart Samsung is well-known for producing some pretty incredible smart TVs, but they usually aren't cheap. Fortunately, Walmart's Black Friday sale is selling the 55-inch Class TU690T 4K smart TV for just $298. This powerhouse of entertainment features AI-powered 4K upscaling, HDR and Sound Mirror support, and of course, instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Price tracker: Samsung - $299 | Best Buy - $297.99