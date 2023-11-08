Walmart's Black Friday sale just launched — here are the best tech deals I've found so far
The holiday deals have finally landed!
1. Quick links
2. Walmart deals
The big day itself is still a couple weeks away, but Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off early with a bounty of epic tech deals on display. It's a long list, so to make life easier, we've decided to gather a selection of the best offers for Android fans below.
Although there are plenty of deals already on offer ahead of Black Friday, don't forget that many of these items could change or run out of stock before the 24th hits. It's also worth mentioning that many of these offers are only available to Walmart Plus members, so if you haven't joined yet, now would be a good time to sign up (memberships are currently 50% off, by the way).
Without further ado, let's get on to the deals. If nothing piques your interest yet, feel free to check back later; we'll keep adding new offers as they go live.
50% off Walmart Plus membership
(ends 11:59pm ET tonight)
Sign up for Walmart Plus before midnight tonight and you'll get a full annual membership for just $49. Members get stuff like free delivery from local stores, free shipping, access to Paramount Plus streaming, and more.
Quick links
- Walmart Black Friday sale: full list of deals
- Sony WH-1000XM4:
$348now $264.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic:
$149.99now $99
- Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds:
$98.00now $29
- Samsung 55" Class TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV:
$348now $298
- Roku Premiere Media Player:
$34.99now $19
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB (AT&T):
$479now $2.75/month
- Android Central's Black Friday deal hubs:
General | Phones | Tablets | Wearables | TVs | Smart Home
Walmart deals
1. Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones:
$348 $264.99 at Walmart
Although they've been unseated as the best pair of wireless headphones that money can buy (the top spot now goes to Sony's newer XM5), the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still a phenomenal choice for most people, especially when you pair the cans with a $83 discount during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Price tracker: Amazon - $348 | Best Buy - $349.99
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm:
$149.99 $99 at Walmart
Complete with a physical rotating bezel, a stainless steel construction, and all the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continues to reign as one of the best Samsung smartwatches that money can buy. Thanks to Walmart's Black Friday sale, you can get one of these 42mm wearables for just shy of a Benjamin.
Price tracker: Amazon - $149.99 | Samsung - $349.99
3. Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds:
$98.00 $29 at Walmart
A pair of wireless earbuds for less than $30? That deal would be worth considering even if the earbuds sucked, which, fortunately, is not the case here. They may not be the most high-tech earbuds on the planet, but Sony's WF-C500 feature up to 10 hours of battery life (20 with the charging case), some great-for-the-price sound, and IPX4 water resistance.
Price tracker: Amazon - $98
4. Samsung 55" Class TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV:
$348 $298 at Walmart
Samsung is well-known for producing some pretty incredible smart TVs, but they usually aren't cheap. Fortunately, Walmart's Black Friday sale is selling the 55-inch Class TU690T 4K smart TV for just $298. This powerhouse of entertainment features AI-powered 4K upscaling, HDR and Sound Mirror support, and of course, instant access to all of your favorite streaming services.
Price tracker: Samsung - $299 | Best Buy - $297.99
5. Roku Premiere Media Player:
$34.99 $19 at Walmart
If you don't need an entirely new TV this holiday season, head to Walmart and grab a Roku Premiere Media Player for just $19 during the Black Friday sale. Simply plug the device into your TV's HDMI port and connect to Wi-Fi and you'll instantly receive 4K, HD, and HDR support, free content on the Roku Channel, and the ability to log into all of the biggest streaming services.
Price tracker: Amazon - $33.97
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB (AT&T):
$479 $2.75/month for 36 months at Walmart
Now for something a little different. If you're an AT&T customer (or you're willing to switch), you can pick up a locked Samsung Galaxy A54 during Walmart's Black Friday sale and only pay $2.75 per month for 36 months. In other words, meet the eligibility requirements and you'll be getting one of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy for a total of $99.
Price tracker: Amazon - $399.99 | Best Buy - $399.99
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's E-Commerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.