Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of August 2022

The wait is over: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals have arrived.

Since we first got our hands on the phone earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has pretty much left us swooning. Coming complete with an utterly gorgeous design, ultra-durable construction, and updated camera software, the Z Flip 4 has improved upon nearly every feature that made its predecessor an iconic flip phone.

The Flip 4 hit store shelves this morning (August 26th) with a $999 / £999 price tag (for the 128GB version), and while the preorder offers have sadly come to an end, there are still plenty of great deals out there if you know where to look. Trade-in deals are a-dime-a-dozen at the moment, particularly if you buy the phone through a wireless carrier, but we'll also share straight discounts when we find them.

You can find all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals below, and don't forget to check out our guides to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals to see what offers are available for Samsung's other brand new devices.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

If you're looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, trade-in offers are the name of the game. Nearly every retailer and wireless carrier is offering some amount of trade-in credit, so if you have an outdated or broken phone lying around, now's your time to shine.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $900 in trade-in credit and a $50 gift card (opens in new tab) Pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 straight from the source (aka Samsung), and you'll be eligible to receive up to $900 off when you send them an old device. They'll also throw in a free $50 e-gift card that can be used on accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store. If you order the phone through the Samsung website, you'll even get to customize your own device's glass and frame colors, with 75 stylish combos available. Forget about the discounts, I just want my own bespoke smartphone!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) If you want to ditch an old Galaxy phone, send it to AT&T and you could get enough trade-in credit to make the Flip 4 totally free. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying wireless plan and send them the old device. To make the deal even sweeter, the carrier will also hook you up with discounts on select Galaxy accessories if you add them to your cart alongside the Flip.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $800 of trade-in credit, plus $200 when you switch (opens in new tab) Verizon is joining the party by offering up to $800 in promo credits if you trade in an old Galaxy phone. You could also buy one Flip 4 and get the second for $800 off. Pair that with $200 when you switch from a competing carrier, and you're looking at a pretty fantastic deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in or new line via Magenta MAX (opens in new tab) T-Mobile subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan might be able to get the Z Flip 4 for free if they send in an eligible device or add a new line to their wireless service. Regular T-Mobile subscribers will also get a good deal, with up to 50% off available if you meet the requirements.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get $500 off when you bring your number to Google Fi (opens in new tab) Google Fi is a relatively new wireless carrier with flexible data plans and excellent 5G coverage, and now they're rewarding new customers who transfer their phone number with a hefty $500 discount when you order the Z Flip 4.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $150 discount with activation, plus up to $900 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Best Buy is getting in on the action by slashing $150 off the price of the Z Flip 4 when you activate the device through their website. They're also offering up to $900 of trade-in credits when you send them an old device, making the potential max savings here pretty impressive.

At $999.99, even with a great deal, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no small purchase. Protect your fabulous flippable with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases!