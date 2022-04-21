Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra cases 2022

The gigantic Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a beastly machine that can almost replace your laptop. An expensive device of such large stature is likely to suffer high levels of damage from your average bumps and drops. Lesson one in prolonging its lifespan and condition is getting the right Tab S8 Ultra case. Here are the best covers for your fancy new Android tablet.

Bolster defenses and increase productivity with these Tab S8 Ultra cases

HENGHUI Color Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra View at Amazon Staff Pick The first-party Samsung Keyboard Cover for the Tab S8 Ultra is expensive and doesn't come with the tablet. HENGHUI's Color Keyboard Case is better in every way. It looks better, costs lesser, and comes in livelier color options. You get a detachable Bluetooth keyboard in a matching color scheme to boot. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra View at Amazon En garde The Unicorn Beetle Pro Series from SUPCASE is sturdy, dustproof, drop-proof, and it looks sleek. Your Tab S8 Ultra is well-protected front and back, thanks to the built-in screen protector, and there's a handy kickstand on the rear. There's a slot to store the S Pen and it allows the stylus to attach magnetically. Soke Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Case View at Amazon Something lightweight If a heavy-duty cover isn't for you, try this lighter case from Soke. It comes in five elegant shades and there's a folio for added display protection. Of course, your S Pen fits right into its designated cylindrical space. This may not be a rugged case, but your Tab S8 Ultra still gets decent impact resistance. ZtotopCases for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra View at Amazon Professional feel This classy PU leather folio case from ZtotopCases resembles a businessperson's diary. There's an additional rubber band securely holding your S Pen in place and the large cover shields your Tab S8 Ultra nicely. The pocket on top accommodates cards, sheets of paper, and other such slim scraps. Ringke Fusion Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra View at Amazon Transparent option Showcase your Tab S8 Ultra's premium build without risking its neck with the Ringke Fusion Case. You can put your trust in Ringke as it is a reliable brand. This clear case has holes for shoulder straps as well so you can easily carry your huge Tab S8 Ultra. The S Pen compartment is placed differently, along the side instead of the back. ZtotopCases Heavy Duty Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra View at Amazon All in one This highly durable Tab S8 Ultra cover from ZtotopCases is bulky but it adds so much grip. With a strap on the back, shoulder straps on the side that ship with the case, and a rotating kickstand, it is a highly convenient accessory. Not to mention the pocket-like slot for your S Pen makes sure it doesn't fall out.

Accessorize your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an over-the-top monstrosity with some heavy-duty gear inside. The 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display is ginormous and it refreshes at 120Hz, making it an absolute joy to behold. Keeping this staggeringly expensive marvel of an Android tablet in tip-top condition is crucial. The right Tab S8 Ultra case does exactly that, preserving your premium device and often improving its functionality.

From a practical perspective, the HENGHUI Color Keyboard Case is a match made in heaven for your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Unlike Samsung's own keyboard case, this one is really affordable. You get plenty of punchy, bright color options to liven up your tablet and a matching detachable Bluetooth keyboard. What you'll really enjoy are the cutesy round keys on the keyboard that are fun to type away at. There's also a folio to cover the display, keeping that screen free of scratches, nicks, and cracks.

Look to SUPCASE if you're in the market for a tablet cover that can take a beating. The rugged Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra doesn't look or feel as chunky as the heavy-duty option from ZtotopCases. Plus, you get a screen protector built into the cover for full frontal protection.