Best Labor Day tech deals 2023: huge savings on TVs, earbuds, phones, and more

We're officially heading into the holiday weekend, which means all of the best Labor Day sales are going live across the web.

Our favorite retailers have been filling our inboxes with bounties of great tech deals over the past few weeks, so we've done the work of collecting all the best offers into one easy-to-read guide so you can quit scrolling through endless lists and start playing with your new favorite device.

Below you'll find all the best Labor Day sales from the likes of Best Buy, Samsung, and beyond. Although sales around the holiday are generally known for discounted appliances, you'll find that many of the best devices available today are also seeing discounts this year, from tablets and watches to smart speakers and flagship phones.

The holiday itself officially lands on Monday, September 4th, so you can expect many of these offers to disappear once the long weekend wraps up (if not sooner). In the meantime, if you're looking to save on a stellar new device, this is the place to be.

Editor's picks

Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm BT: $279.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from Best Buy this weekend and you'll get a straight Benjamin dropped off your purchase. Considering that the Watch 5 was long considered the best Android smartwatch that money can buy, that's a pretty fantastic deal. Price check: Amazon - $179.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $919.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The powerful Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung's latest flagship tablet, has been on sale for less than a month, and yet you can already get a nice $120 off your purchase during Best Buy's Labor Day Weekend sale. Price check: Amazon - $799.99

Arlo Pro 4 Security Bundle (3 pack): $599.99 $299.99 at Best Buy If you're looking to upgrade your home's security setup, check out this Labor Day deal that drops a whopping $300 off the Arlo Pro 4 Security Bundle. For just $299, you're getting three spotlight cameras with corresponding mounts, 1080p resolution, and full-color night vision support. Price check: Amazon - $335

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best wireless headphones around, and now you can snag a pair from Best Buy and get a straight $50 off your purchase. These cans boast premium active noise cancellation, several preset options with advanced EQ control, and up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. Price check: Amazon - $279

LG 65" Class C3 Series smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy It's not cheap, but if you want to bring a premium smart TV into your home, look no further than the Class C3 Series from LG. This 65-inch entertainment powerhouse comes with AI-powered image and sound processing, over 8.3 million self-lit pixels, and an ultra-thin design, and you can currently get $500 off when you order the TV from Best Buy.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is one of the most balanced Android phones on the market, boasting premium specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a large battery, and loads of software support. Right now, you can order the unlocked phone from Amazon and save $200, no trade-in required. Price check: Best Buy - $799.99

Echo Pop: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon It may be one of the latest Alexa devices to hit store shelves, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing a whopping 38% off their new Echo Pop smart speaker. For less than 30 bucks, you're getting a discreet little speaker that lets you make calls, listen to music, and ask questions with simple voice commands. Price check: Best Buy - $24.99

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $179 at Amazon We generally don't write up robot vacuum stuff unless a particularly good offer comes along, such as this deal that drops an excellent 35% off the Roomba 694, a feature-packed vacuum that comes with AI-powered cleaning suggestions, advanced sensors, and a three-stage cleaning process. Price check: Best Buy - $179.99

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) - 3 camera system: $249.99 $124.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon before their Labor Day weekend sale wraps up and you can get half off this Blink Outdoor security system. For just $125, you're getting three Blink cameras with two-way audio, HD resolution, and up to two years of battery life. Price check: Best Buy - $124.99

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series Fire TV: $349.99 $219.99 at Amazon Get stunning 4K picture, DTS Studio Sound-supported audio, and hands-free Alexa voice control, all for just $219.99 when you order this F30 Series Fire TV from Amazon during the holiday weekend. That's a $130 discount! Price check: Best Buy - $219.99

Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $179.99 at Samsung Order a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds directly from the source and you'll get a straight $50 discount, no strings attached. That's a 22% price drop, plus you could be eligible to receive up to $75 of additional savings if you send Samsung an old audio device. Price check: Amazon - $177.99 | Best Buy - $179.99

Samsung 85" Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV: $4,799.99 $3,499.99 at Samsung If you can afford it, this 85-inch QLED TV from Samsung is basically the height of luxury, coming complete with an ultra-slim design and a Neural Quantum Processor that upscales all of your content to stunning 4K. During their Labor Day weekend sale, Samsung is carving a jaw-dropping $1,300 off the price of this TV, which is no small feat. Price check: Best Buy - $3,499.99 | Amazon - $3,497.99

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: $499.99 $429.99 at Samsung As part of the Labor Day Weekend sale, Samsung is also dropping $70 off the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which continues to reign as one of the best wearables on the market. If you have an old watch to trade in, they're also offering up to $220 of instant trade-in credit. Price check: Best Buy - $429.99

Labor Day FAQ

When is Labor Day 2023?

A federal holiday in the United States, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 4th, this year, which means banks, government offices, and many businesses will be closed.

In recent years, Labor Day has also become an important holiday weekend for sales, with epic deals that often rival those found during Black Friday or Prime Day. Appliances are usually the most heavily-discounted items over the holiday weekend, but tech deals are becoming more and more common.

When do Labor Day Weekend sales end?

Although it depends on the retailer, the majority of Labor Day Weekend sales will end at 11:59pm on Monday, September 4th. That being said, some retailers may extend their promotions through the following week with an ending date around September 10th. Check each company's websites to be sure, and don't wait too long if you have your eye on a particular product: you don't want to risk it going out of stock.