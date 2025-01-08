Best Buy really wants to give you $100 to buy the OnePlus 13 — here's why you should consider it

The internet is all abuzz about OnePlus' latest flagship, and now Best Buy is offering an incredible OnePlus 13 deal to match. Buy the device unlocked today and the retailer will hook you up with a free storage boost to 512GB AND a $100 gift card, just for kicks. There's no trade-in or activation required, and you could even pick up your order this very afternoon (assuming your local Best Buy still has it in stock).

This 'perfect' Android phone comes with a free $100 gift card at Best Buy

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $899.99, plus free $100 gift card at Best Buy The OnePlus 13 is the phone to beat in 2025, with an unrivalled 6,000mAh battery, laptop-level performance, and one of the best OLED displays we've ever seen. Pick up the 512GB phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll enjoy twice the storage and a free $100 gift card, no strings attached. ✅Recommended if: you want a powerful smartphone with a unique design, versatile cameras, and the best battery life in the biz. ❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a trade-in deal (check out OnePlus' offer below, if so); you want a phone with more than six years of software support. 👀Alternative deal: get a storage upgrade, enhanced trade-in credit, and a free gift from OnePlus.com

In case you missed it, the OnePlus 13 was awarded a rare perfect score from senior smartphone expert Nicholas Sutrich yesterday, and that is no small feat. The flagship device boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with an unbelievable 6,000mAh battery and the efficiency of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It's also the first phone to sport IP69 water/dust resistance, and you get a ton of fun features thanks to Oxygen OS 15. So, yeah, not only is the phone OnePlus' greatest creation, but it's one of the best Android phones ever built, period.

The only reason I would skip the OnePlus 13 is if you need more than six years of software support or you simply prefer devices from Samsung or Google. You also need to be connected to the internet to use a lot of the phone's AI features, but these minor weaknesses pale in comparison to the OnePlus 13's many, many strengths.