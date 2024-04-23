Best Buy just launched a massive sale on Android phones — these are the 10 deals I wouldn't sleep on

Quick menu (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) 1. Quick links

Best Buy is no stranger to great Android phone deals, but they just quietly launched a limited-time Spring Sale that deserves some particular attention. There hasn't been a lot of pomp surrounding the Best Buy sale just yet, but I'm noticing some major price drops on AC favorites like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and many others. In other words, if you want to beat the crowds, keep reading: I've gathered a selection of my favorite offers below.

In addition to good old-fashioned discounts, it's worth noting that many Best Buy deals also include free stuff like streaming services and additional savings when you activate a device or trade in. I'll make note of those goodies whenever they're available. How long will these Android phone deals last? It's hard to know for sure, but I wouldn't wait too long. It's also worth noting that Amazon appears to be matching Best Buy's prices at every turn, so if something is sold out, use our Price checker to see where you should go next.

Our top deals

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy S24 Ultra is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful Android phones on the market today, but its steep price tag has given many folks considerable pause. Fortunately, good deals on the S24 Ultra are starting to appear, and you can score a $200 discount if you buy the unlocked device from Best Buy today. Activate the phone through a carrier and your discount will jump to $300. Price checker: Amazon - $1,099.99 | Samsung - $1,299.99

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $724.99 at Best Buy The base model Galaxy S24 is considerably smaller than its Ultra sibling, but it still packs quite a punch, with a stunning 120Hz display and the top-rated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor for smooth-as-butter performance. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy during the sale and you'll save a straight $75. Activate the device through a carrier and you'll score an additional $100 discount, no trade-in required. The retailer is also throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price checker: Amazon - $724.99 | Samsung - $799.99

3. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy If you want a flagship device that takes amazing pictures, look no further than the Google Pixel 8 Pro. This device was among our favorite phones released in 2023, coming complete with a great processor, some fun AI-powered features, and all of the software support you could ever need. Buy the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro from Best Buy and you'll instantly save $200 on your purchase. You can also get up to $325 of trade-in credit if you send the retailer an old device. Price checker: Amazon - $799.99 | Target $999.99

4. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) 128GB: $249.95 $149.95 unlocked, $49.95 with activation at Best Buy The Moto G 5G (2023) is certainly nothing to write home about, but if you just want a basic phone with reliable performance and battery life, you can get it for dirt cheap with the right deal. Case in point: grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and it'll only set you back $149.95. Better yet, activate the device through a carrier and it'll only cost you a wee $49.95. For real. Price checker: Amazon - $149.95

5. Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy Despite being almost a year old, the Pixel 7a remains one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy, with a sophisticated design, loads of software support, and some camera tech that rivals most flagships out there. Pick up the unlocked phone during Best Buy's Spring sale and you'll get $150 off straight away. Just like other offers on this list, the deal gets even better when you activate the device through a carrier, with $250 in savings up for grabs. That's like a 50% discount! Price checker: Amazon - $349.99 | Google Store - $349.99

6. Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy Our top pick for the best Motorola phone that money can buy, the Edge Plus (2023) is a sophisticated flagship with a Snapdragon chipset, loads of battery life, and a knockout display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Best Buy's sale is currently slashing a straight $200 off the price of the 512GB phone, plus some additional savings if you activate and/or trade in. Price checker: Amazon - $599.99 | Motorola - $599.99

7. OnePlus 12R 256GB: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy The eye-catching OnePlus 12R has only been out since February, and yet you can already get up to $170 off when you activate the 256GB phone through Best Buy during this week's sale. Skip the activation and you'll still get a sweet $70 discount on your purchase. Either way, you're looking at a historic discount on a stellar midrange device. Price checker: Amazon - $529.99