AT&T is offering the new Motorola Razr Plus for just $5.99 per month — no trade-in required!

If you're in search of a great flip phone deal, you're in luck! Motorola launched the new generation of its Razr Plus in June, and you can already get it for just $5.99 per month without a trade-in required at AT&T. The only condition for this crazy discount is that you sign a 36-month installment agreement with an eligible unlimited plan, so it's a pretty great option for anyone who already has AT&T as a carrier or those who are looking to switch.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $27.78/month $5.99/month at AT&T AT&T is offering the 2024 Motorola Razr Plus for just $5.99 per month on qualifying unlimited plans, and that's not even with a trade-in. Compared to the 2023 Razr Plus, the 2024 version features a wide range of improvements, including the battery life, the cameras, the cover screen, and a better-built hinge. Plus, it boasts better overall performance due to its increased RAM and Snapdragon chip, and it includes both Google Gemini AI and moto ai features. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99 | Amazon - $899.99

✅Recommended if: you liked past generations of the Motorola Razr; you value having a phone with a large, useful cover screen; you're looking for a well-designed flip phone that's comfortable to hold in both positions.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a phone with an ultrawide lens over one with a telephoto lens; you aren't looking for a flip phone; you don't have AT&T and aren't willing to switch.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus comes out swinging as what's likely the new industry standard for flip phones, giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series a run for its money. Most of all, we love this new generation for its huge 4-inch cover screen, which is more useful than those of its peers and past generations. The main screen measures 6.9 inches, and both offer bright, vivid displays. The new Razr Plus also features 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

This phone also includes a super powerful suite of camera lenses, though some were sad to see the ultrawide switched out with a telephoto lens. In any case, it's hard to go wrong at just $5.99 a month, especially considering it retails for $999.99 normally.