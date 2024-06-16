AT&T has already dropped the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to $2.99/month — that's cheaper than a latte!

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has only been on store shelves for a few weeks, but a new AT&T deal has come along and dropped the phone into dirt-cheap territory. New and existing AT&T customers who activate (or keep) their line on an eligible data plan will get over $187 slashed off the Motorola phone, knocking the price down to just $2.99 per month for 36 months. That's cheaper than buying a caramel latte every month (which just so happens to be the phone's color, by the way).

All of AT&T's primary unlimited plans — including the Unlimited Starter, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Premium plans — will get you the Moto G Stylus deal, and as we mentioned above, existing subscribers are also eligible. That means that if you're already signed up for one of the aforementioned unlimited plans, you can get the discounted phone with no additional action required. That last detail alone makes this one of the best AT&T deals I've seen in a long time.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 128GB: $294.99 $2.99/month with eligible line at AT&T The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) was released worldwide on May 30th, but you can already get the phone for only $2.99 per month for 36 months when you add or keep a qualified line on your AT&T wireless account. In addition to the built-in stylus, this midrange beauty features great battery life, awesome-for-the-price Snapdragon performance, and a stunning 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display

As we noted in our recent Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review, the device is punching way above its midrange price point. Straight out of the box, you get that nice-feeling vegan leather finish that Motorola has been using so much lately, plus a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display that you'd expect on a phone that costs twice as much. Things are just as impressive under the hood, with an efficient Snapdragon chipset, surprisingly good camera technology, and of course, the built-in stylus that gives the phone its name.

So what's the catch? Well, the phone is only guaranteed to receive one OS update and you won't get any of those AI software features found in recent Pixel and Galaxy phones. You'll also need to pay for the sales tax on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) upfront and the standard $35 activation fee before you get the big AT&T discount, which isn't uncommon for a carrier deal like this.

Another interesting thing is that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is typically being sold unlocked at $399.99 for the 256GB version, and only a few select carriers (including AT&T) are selling the 128GB phone. If you need more storage, this may not be the deal for you. But if you want a brand new midrange smartphone for the price of a cup of coffee every month, you won't find many Motorola deals better than this.