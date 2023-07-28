3 ways to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than $100 — our top preorder deals

The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 officially hits store shelves on August 11th, but there are already a bounty of excellent preorder deals that could get you the innovative foldable for next to nothing.

There are three offers in particular that we'd like to highlight today, all of which will get you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less than a Benjamin if you're able to meet the eligibility requirements.

As usual for new devices, all three of these deals require you to trade in an old or broken phone to receive the savings, but most retailers and wireless carriers are being pretty flexible on what they're willing to expect. If you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, for instance, you shouldn't have any trouble getting the Flip 5 for $100 or less with one of the deals below. In most cases, you can also count on getting a free storage upgrade as well. Considering that the Z Flip 5 typically starts at $999.99, we're talking about some serious savings.

1. Verizon

Verizon was among the first to launch a preorder deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and their offer doesn't disappoint. Purchase the phone and add a line or upgrade to an eligible 5G Unlimited plan, and you can get up to $1,000 off your preorder when you trade in. They'll also give you a free storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value).

The carrier is being quite generous with the trade-in phones they'll accept. Sending in your Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7a, or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, for instance, will all get you the $1,000 in trade-in credit over 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: FREE with eligible trade-in and new line, plus storage upgrade at Verizon Send Verizon an old or broken phone and add a line / upgrade to an eligible data plan, and the carrier will give you up to $1,000 off over 36 months. That's enough to make the phone totally free, plus you'll get a free storage upgrade.

2. Samsung

Samsung's preorder offer is also pretty exciting this time around, and while it may not get you a free phone, it's the only one on this list that doesn't require you to make any updates to your wireless service. Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 5 directly from the source and you'll get up to $900 off when you trade in an old or broken device.

Samsung has a handy little tool that'll tell you exactly how much trade-in credit you can expect to receive before you have to commit, but suffice to say, you'll get seriously hooked up if you're sending in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. In addition to $900 of max credit, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a handful of exclusive color options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Up to $900 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade at Samsung Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 5 directly from Samsung and you'll get up to $900 off when you trade-in, plus a free memory upgrade. You'll also get access to a few color varieties not available anywhere else, and you won't need to worry about making any kind of change to your existing wireless service.

3. AT&T

AT&T users, rejoice! Just like Verizon, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a 36-month installment plan. You'll need to add a line or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan to get the max savings, but you'll be getting a free phone out of the deal. And yep, they'll also hook you up with the free storage upgrade to 512GB.

After taking a quick look at their deal page, it seems like AT&T is being very generous with the trade-in devices they accept. Even older phones like the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE result in the full $1,000 of trade-in credit, so dig out those used phones and see what you can get. The preorder deal expires when the Z Flip 5 goes on sale on August 11th, though, so don't wait too long.