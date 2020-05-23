Memorial Day weekend is here, and along with it are a number of great Memorial Day sales all over the internet, from home appliances and patio furniture to TVs and tablets, and it's also a great time to save on smart home products like eero's mesh Wi-Fi systems.

The eero 3-pack was listed as the best mesh Wi-Fi router of 2020 in our guide from last month, and right now you can grab yourself a set for just $199 when you use promo code HOME20 during checkout at eero's website. That saves you $50 off its usual cost, however if you're only looking to buy a single eero, you can bring its cost down to $79 using the same code.

Those aren't the only discounts you'll find at eero over the next few days, as eero Pro Wi-Fi systems are now 20% off and you don't even need to use a code to score the discount. The eero Pro offers faster speeds and covers up to 1,750 sq. ft., and with the current discount you'll save $40 off the regular price. Meanwhile, the eero Beacon lets you expand your network's wireless coverage by up to 1,500 sq. ft. and is now $30 off. These products are available in kits bundled together at a discount as well.

While eero's robust app makes it simple to adjust settings and set parental controls, to get the most out of what an eero mesh networking system can do for your home, you'll also want to sign up for an eero Secure subscription. eero Secure brings advanced security features to the eero mesh networking system for as low as just $2.99 per month. Today however, eero is taking 30% off the subscription price when you enter promo code Holiday30 during checkout. This offer is good for both Secure and Secure+ plans.