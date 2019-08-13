In May this year, Google agreed to pay $7.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit by Pixel owners for selling phones with a defect that lead to microphone or speaker failures.

As reported by The Verge, the final approval from the United States Court for the Northern District of California has now arrived, which means those of you who bought a Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone manufactured before January 4, 2017, can now submit a claim to receive up to $500 from Google.

Surprisingly, Pixel or Pixel XL owners who did not experience any microphone issues will also be paid up to $20 by Google. However, even if you did experience mic issues but do not have any documentation to prove the same, you will only be paid up to $20.

On the other hand, if you have the documentation to prove that you ran into the issue, you will be paid $350 by Google. Individuals who experienced the issue on multiple devices will be eligible to receive $500. Google will also provide a refund to those who paid an insurance deductible to get a replacement device.

The deadline for submitting a claim is October 7, 2019. However, if you are planning to submit a standard claim, you will need to do so as soon as possible. Only 25 percent of the total settlement fund of $7.25 million has been set aside for standard claims, so if a higher number of people submit a claim than expected, the payouts will be prorated down.

A hearing will be held by the court on December 6, 2019 to decide whether to approve the settlement. Once approved, the payments are expected to be sent out within three months. Pixel owners also have the choice of opting out from the settlement, which will let them keep their right of filing a separate lawsuit against Google for claims related to the same case.