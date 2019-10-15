If, for some reason, you had been waiting to buy a set of Google's wireless earbuds — your luck just ran out. Looking at the online store for Google's hardware, the original Bluetooth Pixel Buds are nowhere to be found.

This is a bit of a surprise considering the new Pixel Buds won't be available until Spring 2020. These will be a truly wireless variety, whereas the original set had the wire connecting each bud. On the store, the only Google-branded headphones available are the USB-C wired Pixel earbuds.

We know that the new Pixel Buds will have about 5 hours listening and an extra 24 hours from the wireless charging case. Google is also building its real-time language translation into the earbuds. When they go on sale, you'll be able to pick up the new Pixel Buds for $179, and you can get on a waitlist now through the Google Store.