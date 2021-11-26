What you need to know OPPO announced the Reno 7 series in China.

The Reno 7, 7 Pro, and 7 SE share some common features in terms of screen refresh rate and battery capacity.

The phones will be available to purchase in China on December 17.

OPPO has introduced its Reno 6 successors in China: the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE. The Pro and regular variants all have the same appearance, which mimics the boxy design of the iPhone 13, but the three phones differ in many ways (via Android Police). Among the three models, the Reno 7 Pro has the most features and the beefiest specs. It comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. The Pro model has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 32MP cat-eye selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor is located on the front.