Black Desert is a third-person action game by Korean developer Pearl Abyss. The title can be classified as a sandbox-oriented massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) which offers players unprecedented freedom. You should love exploration and be able to engage challenging enemies in a heartbeat if you want to succeed.

The game takes place in a fantasy setting and revolves around the conflict between the rival nations of Calpheon and Valencia. Black stones are a precious commodity and Calpheon doesn't have any way of mining them due to its geographical location. This causes the desperate nation to launch raids into other territories, particularly Valencia, which holds the vast Black Desert with a near-infinite amount of stones.

Recently, Pearl Abyss announced that the MMORPG had surpassed $1 billion in sales over the past four years, and the team wants to bring it to even more players. Pearl Abyss head Robin Jung added, "With over 30 percent of gross sales for Black Desert stemming from mobile platforms, which saw an initial release in Asia in the past year... we look forward to launching Black Desert Mobile globally by the end of the year."

We reached out to the company to clarify release platforms and other details. The team told us that Black Desert Mobile will be available on iOS and Android. Unlike other titles that launch on mobile, Pearl Abyss also told us that the mobile port is similar to the PC and Xbox One versions in that it is an open-world action MMORPG. We can't wait until this thrilling open-world experience lands on mobile because it'll be a turning point for such games.