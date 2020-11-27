The crazy thing about this price is it was really impressive when it dropped down to $1,500 for Prime Day because it had been going for around $2,000 before that event. Today's deal is so much better than even that price. It's almost like you're stealing the TV from LG at this point. The CX Series was already well know for being an affordable entry point to OLED panels. Now is the time to grab one for sure.

So, you're shopping on Black Friday because you need to upgrade your TV. Well, what sort of TV do you want? Because you can certainly find some $200 TVs out there. They might work if you need a set for a child's room or to hold a larger, nicer TV. If you're going to splurge on a nice TV, get one you know is one of the best... and on sale! LG's 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to just $1,349.99 at Best Buy if you have a My Best Buy membership. The My Best Buy thing is easy because it's free and just requires an email. Without that, it's still on sale for $1,399.99, which is the same price you can find it at Target .

OLED is the best. And this is super affordable compared to what this TV was going for a month ago. Get LG's webOS smart platform for accessing your favorite apps. Get 4K upscaling, AI-powered audio, advanced motion handling, and even Bluetooth.

The single most important part of buying a TV is the image quality. Things like smart functionality or built-in Wi-Fi are nice, but those can be supplemented if lacking. If the image is bad, the TV will never be good. OLED panels ensure you get the highest picture quality possible, and they're rarely ever available at this price. You'll get the purest colors, the deepest blacks, and a wide color gamut that displays excellent HDR content (with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). The viewing angles are wide so everyone around the living room can watch. Pixel Level Dimming enables 8.3 million individually lit pixels, displaying details that are impossible with any other TV.

LG's webOS smart platform is one of the better smart platforms out there, too. It's fast and easy and gives you access to all of your favorite apps. You'll also get the Magic Remote with this TV, which lets you search the platform for your favorite movie or TV show with your voice or motion control.

The TV will upscale 4K content and has advanced AI processors that help give you the best image and audio possible. It even helps your TV grow over time by learning your preferences and getting better at what it does. Gaming features include things like adaptive sync and high refresh rates for smooth gameplay.

There are so many connectivity options here, too. The TV has four HDMI ports, three USB 2.0 ports, an RF connection input, AV input, Ethernet, digital audio output, and more. Connect using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth with any compatible device.