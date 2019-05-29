What you need to know
- OnePlus is focusing on improving the camera with every update.
- Ghost touches are being worked on and will be fixed ASAP.
- New features could include video support for the wide angle lens and an always-on display.
One of the best parts of owning a OnePlus phone is that the company really listens to user feedback. Recently, OnePlus posted to its forums in response to many of the key issues users have been the most vocal about regarding their new OnePlus 7 Pro.
First up, OnePlus addressed the new shiny triple camera on the back. The reply detailed how every update includes improvements to the camera, and how the latest update makes HDR and Nightscape mode substantially better. The post goes on to explain how camera quality is subjective, and each time a phone is submitted with negative feedback, an engineer tries to replicate the exact conditions so it can be fixed.
Not only is OnePlus still optimizing the camera, but it is also considering video support for the wide angle lens. This feature will only be implemented if it turns out there is enough demand from the community, so if you want to see it added, make sure to send in feedback.
An always-on display is another highly requested feature which OnePlus is currently considering, but it first needs to improve "power consumption efficiency."
Ghost touches are another issue that OnePlus is hard at work on. Currently, it is evaluating the feedback sent by users and working to solve the issue. If you are experiencing ghost touches, OnePlus asks that you please report it and submit logs.
When it comes to battery life, OnePlus insists that the OnePlus 7 Pro is better than the OnePlus 6 and similar to the OnePlus 6T. However, in order to achieve those results, it requires intelligent resolution enabled with the dynamically changing 90Hz refresh rate.
Regardless, battery life is one area that's being optimized and the improved Warp Charge 30 can be used to quickly charge your phone if you need it.
If there is one thing we have learned, it's that if you have an issue with your OnePlus 7 Pro, make sure to report it using the feedback tool. That's the quickest way to get problems fixed and more features added.
