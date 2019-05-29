One of the best parts of owning a OnePlus phone is that the company really listens to user feedback. Recently, OnePlus posted to its forums in response to many of the key issues users have been the most vocal about regarding their new OnePlus 7 Pro.

First up, OnePlus addressed the new shiny triple camera on the back. The reply detailed how every update includes improvements to the camera, and how the latest update makes HDR and Nightscape mode substantially better. The post goes on to explain how camera quality is subjective, and each time a phone is submitted with negative feedback, an engineer tries to replicate the exact conditions so it can be fixed.

Not only is OnePlus still optimizing the camera, but it is also considering video support for the wide angle lens. This feature will only be implemented if it turns out there is enough demand from the community, so if you want to see it added, make sure to send in feedback.

An always-on display is another highly requested feature which OnePlus is currently considering, but it first needs to improve "power consumption efficiency."