OPPO just introduced its 150W SuperVOOC fast charging standard, and it can fully charging a 4500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. OnePlus announced that it would introduce a device based on the 150W standard in Q2 2022, and while it didn't share further details, it's a good bet that the phone in question is the Nord 3.
OnePlus has a busy launch schedule in Q2; it is rolling out the OnePlus 10R based on the Dimensity 9000, and a budget 5G phone in India and the UK that will be its most affordable to date.
We're also due a Nord refresh in Q2, and this is the device that is most likely to pick up 150W fast charging. One of my insider sources at OnePlus suggested that the Nord 3 is based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which has the same 150W charging tech. While I wasn't able to verify the information with a second source, OnePlus has used Realme designs in the past for its Nord series, and as such it is a distinct possibility that the manufacturer is doing the same with the Nord 3.
The Nord 2 continues to be one of the best budget Android phones, and it makes sense for OnePlus to differentiate its 2022 offering with 150W charging tech. We should know more about the device in the coming weeks, and while it won't launch with OxygenOS 13, the fact that OnePlus is once again paying attention to clean software is a big deal.
