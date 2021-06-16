OnePlus has decided to "further integrate" its organization with OPPO to create better products and bring faster updates to its users. The announcement comes six months after OnePlus merged its R&D resources with OPPO. OnePlus says that it has seen a positive impact from the changes introduced earlier this year and is hopeful that the deeper integration will also be positive for its users.

The merger could mean that future phones from the two companies will have a lot in common. It is rumored that OnePlus' upcoming Nord 2 will be based on the Realme X9 Pro. Like OnePlus and OPPO, Realme is owned by China's BBK Electronics.

Announcing the "deeper integration" with OPPO, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote:

As many of you know, last year I took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO. Since then, we have integrated a number of our teams together with OPPO to better streamline our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources. After seeing positive impact from those changes, we've decided to further integrate our organization with OPPO.

Lau has clarified that the "merger" will not change the way OnePlus operates as a brand. It will continue to hold events, engage with the community, and launch new products.

Since the post doesn't include any details, it isn't clear exactly how the change will allow OnePlus to deliver faster updates to its phones. Even though OnePlus phones are manufactured at OPPO's facilities, they do not run the same software. ColorOS and OxygenOS are similar in some ways, but not identical.

It is also unclear if OnePlus will change its software update policy and deliver three major OS updates to its best Android phones. With more resources, however, OnePlus should be able to deliver more stable updates to its devices.