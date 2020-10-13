What you need to know
- The first real-world images of the OnePlus 8T have surfaced.
- Unlike its predecessor, the 8T will have a large rectangular camera bump at the rear.
- The OnePlus 8T will make its global debut at a virtual launch event on October 14.
Last week, we got our first look at the upcoming OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. The first real-world images of the phone have now leaked online, just a day before its official unveiling.
The real-world images show a OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green inside a transparent case, next to the phone's retail packaging. As clearly shown in the official video of the Aquamarine Green variant posted by OnePlus last week, the 8T will have a sizeable camera bump on the back. Unlike the OnePlus 8, which has triple rear cameras, the OnePlus 8T will come with a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor.
Aside from the larger camera bump, however, the OnePlus 8T isn't going to look very different from its predecessor. When it comes to the hardware, however, the 8T will be a major upgrade over the OnePlus 8 in a few key areas. Instead of a 90Hz display, it will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is also expected to pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging speeds. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 right out of the box.
The OnePlus 8T isn't the only new phone that the company will be launching this month. It is also rumored to launch two new Nord phones later this month, both of which will be sold in the U.S.
