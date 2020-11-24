OnePlus has always done things differently. The company started by making some of the best Android phones you could buy but selling them at a much lower cost — and it still does a pretty good job of offering you a lot more than other phone makers when you compare by price. Now we see that same OnePlus DNA moving to the budget phone segment and expect OnePlus to meet all of its internal goals even if it doesn't sell millions and millions of them.

Another thing the company has done is to release a brand new model every six months or so. I think that's something the brand doesn't need to do any longer, and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be one of the best phones you can buy for a good long while.

Phones have come a long way in just a few short years, but in other ways, the tech that powers them hasn't. During Android's (and OnePlus') heydays, we would see new versions every six or eight months with new features that meant a phone might need newer or faster or just more hardware to keep up. Nowadays, all of that has changed.

A lot has changed since OnePlus made its first Android phone six years ago.

OnePlus has changed, too. The company has grown into one that doesn't need to catch our attention all the time because the quality of its gear does a fine job at it. Android has become very polarized the past few years where it's now a case of Samsung versus the rest when it comes to making phones people actually buy, at least in North America. It didn't use to be this way, or at least it wasn't quite so lopsided.

OnePlus was able to grab the spotlight among the Android faithful by making something good twice each year. That's how it competed against the Motorolas and LGs of the Android world. Circle around to 2020, and Motorola and LG have slowed down the production lines and we're not seeing nearly as many models and not seeing phones nearly as often.

The different models we are seeing are also broken down a lot more. No company is releasing multiple flagship phones each year unless you count Samsung's foldables like the Z Flip against the "normal" Galaxy S line. The likely death of the Galaxy Note furthers the idea that a company can make its mark by releasing one really good phone in each segment per calendar year.