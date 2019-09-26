The OnePlus 7T is a sequel to the OnePlus 7 but also the OnePlus 6T — it's all a bit confusing. But it is also one of the most compelling devices of the year, bringing premium specs and features for $600.
There's a new 90Hz display borrowed from the OnePlus 7 Pro, along with that phone's improved haptics. There's an even faster Snapdragon 855+ chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Android 10 out of the box.
|Category
|OnePlus 7T
|Operating System
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10
|Display
|6.55-inch
2400x1080 (402 ppi)
20:9 — 90Hz
Fluid AMOLED
sRGB, DCI-P3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Octa-core
7nm
Up to 2.96GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 640 (overclocked)
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB (US) / 256GB (select markets)
UFS 3.0 2-LANE
|Expandable
|❌
|Rear Camera 1
|48MP main sensor
f/1.6 aperture
1.6 μm pixel size
OIS
EIS
|Rear Camera 2
|12MP 2x telephoto sensor
f/2.2 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
|Rear Camera 3
|16MP ultra wide angle sensor
f/2.2 aperture
117° field of view
|Front Camera
|16MP
f/2.0 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
EIS
fixed focus
|Video
|4k@60fps
1080@60fps
Super slo-mo 960fps@720p
|Security
|Optical in-screen fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|4x4 MIMO LTE
CAT 18 (1.2Gbps) up / 150Mbps down
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Audio
|USB-C
Dual stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
aptX
aptX HD
|Battery
|3800 mAh
Warp Charge 30T
30W fast charging
|Water Resistance
|❌
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 74.5 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|190 grams
|Colors
|Frosted Silver
Glacier Blue