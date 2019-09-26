The OnePlus 7T is a sequel to the OnePlus 7 but also the OnePlus 6T — it's all a bit confusing. But it is also one of the most compelling devices of the year, bringing premium specs and features for $600.

There's a new 90Hz display borrowed from the OnePlus 7 Pro, along with that phone's improved haptics. There's an even faster Snapdragon 855+ chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Android 10 out of the box.