The OnePlus 7T is a sequel to the OnePlus 7 but also the OnePlus 6T — it's all a bit confusing. But it is also one of the most compelling devices of the year, bringing premium specs and features for $600.

There's a new 90Hz display borrowed from the OnePlus 7 Pro, along with that phone's improved haptics. There's an even faster Snapdragon 855+ chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Android 10 out of the box.

Category OnePlus 7T
Operating System Android 10
OxygenOS 10
Display 6.55-inch
2400x1080 (402 ppi)
20:9 — 90Hz
Fluid AMOLED
sRGB, DCI-P3
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Octa-core
7nm
Up to 2.96GHz
GPU Adreno 640 (overclocked)
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB (US) / 256GB (select markets)
UFS 3.0 2-LANE
Expandable
Rear Camera 1 48MP main sensor
f/1.6 aperture
1.6 μm pixel size
OIS
EIS
Rear Camera 2 12MP 2x telephoto sensor
f/2.2 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
Rear Camera 3 16MP ultra wide angle sensor
f/2.2 aperture
117° field of view
Front Camera 16MP
f/2.0 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
EIS
fixed focus
Video 4k@60fps
1080@60fps
Super slo-mo 960fps@720p
Security Optical in-screen fingerprint sensor
Connectivity 4x4 MIMO LTE
CAT 18 (1.2Gbps) up / 150Mbps down
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Audio USB-C
Dual stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
aptX
aptX HD
Battery 3800 mAh
Warp Charge 30T
30W fast charging
Water Resistance
Dimensions 160.1 x 74.5 x 8.1 mm
Weight 190 grams
Colors Frosted Silver
Glacier Blue