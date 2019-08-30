What you need to know
- The OnePlus 7T Pro has appeared in a leaked render for the first time.
- It looks identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro, save for a couple of new colors.
- Reported specs include the Snapdragon 855+ and a 4,080 mAh battery.
We've been closely following the upcoming OnePlus 7T for the last few days, with leaked renders and specs pointing to a considerably upgraded phone compared to the regular OnePlus 7 from earlier in the year. Now, thanks to another batch of renders, it appears that OnePlus also has a OnePlus 7T Pro in the works.
Where the 7T has a noticeably different design compared to the 7 thanks to its new camera housing, the 7T Pro looks identical to the 7 Pro. In fact, according to 91Mobiles, the 7T Pro and 7 Pro share the exact same dimensions with no difference in design at all — save for a couple of new colors.
The 7T Pro will show off OnePlus's Haze Blue colorway, which looks like a lighter version of the 7 Pro's Nebula Blue. More interesting, however, is the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (try saying that three times).
This year's McLaren Edition appears to have a textured pattern on the rear glass and an orange accent color on the bottom frame that subtly creeps up along the side. Outside of those two design flares, it seems to be the same phone.
Additionally, Ishan Agarwal also shared some details on the 7T Pro's specs. According to Agarwal, the 7T Pro will have the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 4,080 mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T that'll offer a 0-50% charge in just 20 minutes, and ship with Android 10.
It's also noted that OnePlus is preparing some camera upgrades, such as a new macro mode, Hybrid Image Stabilization, and HEVC.
OnePlus is expected to announce the 7T Pro and 7T on September 26.
