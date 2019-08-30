We've been closely following the upcoming OnePlus 7T for the last few days, with leaked renders and specs pointing to a considerably upgraded phone compared to the regular OnePlus 7 from earlier in the year. Now, thanks to another batch of renders, it appears that OnePlus also has a OnePlus 7T Pro in the works.

Where the 7T has a noticeably different design compared to the 7 thanks to its new camera housing, the 7T Pro looks identical to the 7 Pro. In fact, according to 91Mobiles, the 7T Pro and 7 Pro share the exact same dimensions with no difference in design at all — save for a couple of new colors.

The 7T Pro will show off OnePlus's Haze Blue colorway, which looks like a lighter version of the 7 Pro's Nebula Blue. More interesting, however, is the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (try saying that three times).