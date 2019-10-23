What you need to know
- T-Mobile will be the only place you can get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren in the U.S.
- This phone will be utilizing T-Mobile's 5G network running on the 600mHz spectrum.
- Cost and availability of the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren on T-Mobile aren't known yet, but you can pre-register starting October 23.
5G is coming, and T-Mobile is trying to give us options. In a news post, T-Mobile announced that it would be the exclusive carrier in the United States to offer the new OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition. Currently, the only phone that it offers for its 600mHz 5G network is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.
Details are still a little fuzzy as to when the OnePlus phone will be available from T-Mobile or how much you'll pay for it. At the reveal on October 10 when OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, there wasn't any mention of a 5G version nor any details of any of the OnePlus 7T Pro models making their way stateside. The cost for the McLaren edition was announced as £799 ($980 conversion), and that's not for the suspected added cost for 5G. We'll have to wait and see what T-Mobile does in terms of pricing when the phone launches.
OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau had this to say about this partnership:
At OnePlus we believe that 5G is the future," said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus. "T-Mobile has always been a great partner, and T-Mobile's expansive 5G network on the 600 MHz spectrum makes it the perfect opportunity for us to exclusively launch the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren in the United States.
As for the network, T-Mobile's initial 5G network is focusing on utilizing its 600mHz spectrum to deploy those signals. This approach is different than what AT&T and Verizon launched with — they are using a higher frequency millimeter-wave 5G — and their option, while it generally has higher speeds, has a much shorter coverage range. 5G networks,, while promising, still have a ways to go to get everyone covered, but T-Mobile is claiming to have over 200 million customers with 5G access by the end of the year.
T-Mobile CEO tells us his thoughts on 5G:
5G is the most transformative technology of our lifetime – faster speeds, better coverage, real-time responses, more connections. It'll dramatically change our mobile experience, fuel brand new experiences, and drive billions in economic growth and jobs, but only if everyone can get access to broad, deep 5G," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "At T-Mobile, we're on a mission to bring 5G to everyone, and together with Sprint, the New T-Mobile can make sure that the entire country can benefit meaningfully from the future of wireless.
T-Mobile says that OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren will be a cost-effective option for Americans versus the $1100 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.
The need for speed
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Oh, and there are great cameras, too
Should you be in an area serviced by T-Mobile's 5G network, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G not only will get you a blazing fast connection — you'll also get a fantastic device. This phone has great cameras, well thought out hardware, and top-notch specs to do almost anything you could ask of it.
Microsoft Edge for Android is getting an updated UI with new features
Microsoft is rolling out a brand new UI experience for its Edge web browser on Android that introduces a new hub menu for quick access to things like history and sharing, as well as rounded corners in more areas of the app.
Huawei’s foldable Mate X will finally go on sale next month for $2,400
Huawei will begin selling the foldable Mate X in its home country next month.
Say hello to Dark Mode on Android Central!
You asked us to turn out the lights, so we made a light switch. Now the only thing that'll be blinding you is our beautiful prose and not the blog itself! We're thrilled to introduce dark mode to the site, and even more excited that it will match the settings on your phone and computer.
It's easy to see why these Pixel 4 XL cases are 'clear' winners
The Pixel 4 XL is a big, beautiful phone. Keep it protected without covering its design with these stellar clear cases.