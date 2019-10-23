5G is coming, and T-Mobile is trying to give us options. In a news post, T-Mobile announced that it would be the exclusive carrier in the United States to offer the new OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition. Currently, the only phone that it offers for its 600mHz 5G network is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Details are still a little fuzzy as to when the OnePlus phone will be available from T-Mobile or how much you'll pay for it. At the reveal on October 10 when OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, there wasn't any mention of a 5G version nor any details of any of the OnePlus 7T Pro models making their way stateside. The cost for the McLaren edition was announced as £799 ($980 conversion), and that's not for the suspected added cost for 5G. We'll have to wait and see what T-Mobile does in terms of pricing when the phone launches.

OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau had this to say about this partnership: