As we get closer to the launch of the OnePlus 7, the company is starting to tease more and more details of the device. We already know that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 90Hz QHD+ display and have three cameras at the back, and now the manufacturer has revealed that the display has received DisplayMate's A+ rating.

With the phone set to cost €749, it needs to have a top-notch display (among other things), and it looks like that will indeed be the case. In fact, OnePlus is betting on the display to be the differentiator for the device, with CEO Pete Lau stating that it will redefine "fast and smooth."

The A+ rating is the highest that DisplayMate has to offer, and puts the OnePlus 7 Pro in the same league as the Galaxy S10+ and the Pixel 3. DisplayMate's findings will be published on May 14, but here's an early preview: