As we get closer to the launch of the OnePlus 7, the company is starting to tease more and more details of the device. We already know that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 90Hz QHD+ display and have three cameras at the back, and now the manufacturer has revealed that the display has received DisplayMate's A+ rating.
With the phone set to cost €749, it needs to have a top-notch display (among other things), and it looks like that will indeed be the case. In fact, OnePlus is betting on the display to be the differentiator for the device, with CEO Pete Lau stating that it will redefine "fast and smooth."
The A+ rating is the highest that DisplayMate has to offer, and puts the OnePlus 7 Pro in the same league as the Galaxy S10+ and the Pixel 3. DisplayMate's findings will be published on May 14, but here's an early preview:
Whether it's the colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored exceptionally well across every parameter, providing a markedly better, sharper, and more enjoyable viewing experience to the viewer.
Additionally, users can also adjust the display's colour gamut and colour temperature to get the most suitable screen calibration for themselves.
Not only does the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro provide an impeccable viewing experience, but it also better protects your eyes even after prolonged hours of use.
Our display has also received the 'Safety for Eyes' certification from the independent and neutral VDE Testing and Certification Institute for its ability to better filter out harmful blue lights. Its upgraded eye protection features allow for an adjustable temperature and brightness to enhance eye comfort.
With just over two weeks to launch, we don't have to wait long to know more about the OnePlus 7 Pro. Who's excited?