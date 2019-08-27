What you need to know
- Sprint has added the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to its lineup of 5G phones.
- It can be purchased in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores beginning August 27 and online starting August 28.
- Sprint has expanded 5G coverage to four new cities including, Los Angeles, NYC, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.
Sprint has been teasing us for a while with the promise of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G joining its lineup, and it's finally happening. Beginning August 27, you'll be able to find the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores. It will also be available online starting August 28.
The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G can be purchased for as little as $20 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease for a limited time, or for a one-time payment of $840.
This is great news for Sprint customers because the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of our favorite phones around here with plenty of bang for the buck. It's also one of the most affordable 5G phones you can buy, and it comes with a Snapdragon 855, triple camera setup on the back, 90Hz display, and a pop-up selfie camera.
Speaking of 5G, Sprint launched 5G service in four new cities today including Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. Combined with its previous 5G cities Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas, and Chicago that now gives Sprint a total of eight cities with 5G coverage.
Now, it's important to note, that just as with other carriers, 5G coverage will only be available in certain areas of the city. When you're not close enough to a 5G tower, your phone will revert back to 4G speeds. When you are in range, data from Ookla Speedtests show "Sprint's average 5G download speed of 203.8 Mbps is nearly 6X faster than Sprint's average LTE download speed of 35.2 Mbps."
If you're in one of the new cities, check below for the areas you can expect to receive at least partial 5G coverage.
Los Angeles
- "From Marina del Rey to Downtown L.A., and West Hollywood to Culver City"
- West L.A.
- Midtown
- Downtown Los Angeles
- Orange County
- Pasadena
- Cerritos
New York City
- "Parts of Manhattan from Central Park to the southern tip"
- Midtown East and West
- Upper East Side
- Lincoln Square area of the Upper West Side
- Greenwich Village
- East Village
- Chinatown
- La Guardia and JFK Airports
- Flushing and Rockaway Beach in Queens
- Red Hook in Brooklyn
- Concourse in the Bronx
- Union City, NJ
- North Bergen, NJ
Phoenix
- Phoenix
- Tempe
- Scottsdale
- Glendale
Washington, D.C.
- The US Capitol
- White House
- National Mall
- Foggy Bottom
- Downtown
- Penn Quarter/Metro Center
- Dupont Circle
- West End
- Logan Circle
- Southwest
- Shaw/Howard University
- U-Street Corridor
- NoMA
- Atlas District
- Brentwood/Edgewood
- Bloomingdale
- Columbia Heights
- Sheridan-Kalorama
- Woodley Park
- Cleveland Park
- Forest Hills
- Wesley Heights
- Friendship Heights
- Glover Park
- McLean Gardens
- Foxhall/Spring Valley
- Cathedral Height
- Observatory Circle
- Carver Langston
- Bethesda/North Bethesda
- NIH/Walter Reed
- Chevy Chase
- Cabin John
- Arlington
- Crystal City
- McLean
- Tysons Corner
New Sprint 5G phone
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
5G, three cameras, and one great experience.
The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is everything we love about the OnePlus 7 Pro, like the speedy Snapdragon 855 processor, 90Hz buttery smooth screen, and great software plus blazing-fast 5G network speeds. This new phone just joined the Sprint 5G lineup and it's one of the best bangs for your buck, while also being the most affordable 5G phone offered on Sprint.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.