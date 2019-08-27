Sprint has been teasing us for a while with the promise of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G joining its lineup, and it's finally happening. Beginning August 27, you'll be able to find the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores. It will also be available online starting August 28.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G can be purchased for as little as $20 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease for a limited time, or for a one-time payment of $840.

This is great news for Sprint customers because the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is one of our favorite phones around here with plenty of bang for the buck. It's also one of the most affordable 5G phones you can buy, and it comes with a Snapdragon 855, triple camera setup on the back, 90Hz display, and a pop-up selfie camera.

Speaking of 5G, Sprint launched 5G service in four new cities today including Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. Combined with its previous 5G cities Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas, and Chicago that now gives Sprint a total of eight cities with 5G coverage.

Now, it's important to note, that just as with other carriers, 5G coverage will only be available in certain areas of the city. When you're not close enough to a 5G tower, your phone will revert back to 4G speeds. When you are in range, data from Ookla Speedtests show "Sprint's average 5G download speed of 203.8 Mbps is nearly 6X faster than Sprint's average LTE download speed of 35.2 Mbps."

If you're in one of the new cities, check below for the areas you can expect to receive at least partial 5G coverage.

Los Angeles

"From Marina del Rey to Downtown L.A., and West Hollywood to Culver City"

West L.A.

Midtown

Downtown Los Angeles

Orange County

Pasadena

Cerritos

New York City

"Parts of Manhattan from Central Park to the southern tip"

Midtown East and West

Upper East Side

Lincoln Square area of the Upper West Side

Greenwich Village

East Village

Chinatown

La Guardia and JFK Airports

Flushing and Rockaway Beach in Queens

Red Hook in Brooklyn

Concourse in the Bronx

Union City, NJ

North Bergen, NJ

Phoenix

Phoenix

Tempe

Scottsdale

Glendale

Washington, D.C.