When it comes to the One UI 4 (Android 12) update, Samsung is definitely on a roll. The company continues to churn out One UI 4 to more and more phones at an incredible pace, often beating its own update schedule. Now more international and U.S. models are being treated to the Android 12 upgrade, including the mid-range Galaxy A52.

Closely following the Galaxy A72 update, SamMobile reports that Galaxy A52 models are the next A-series models to receive the stable update. Note this is the 4G model of the phone and not the 5G variant — although that model is probably not far behind — and it appears to be rolling out in Russia for now with firmware version A525FXXU4BUL8. This is pretty impressive considering these are midrange phones, and A-series phones weren't supposed to receive stable Android 12 until February at the earliest.

Additionally, Samsung appears to be rolling out the update to the Galaxy S10 Lite, with users in Spain already receiving firmware version G770FXS6FULA.

As far as U.S. models go, the update has started reaching the Galaxy Note 20 series on Verizon and unlocked models, meaning a wider U.S. rollout is underway. This is also true for Samsung's best foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are receiving the update unlocked and across more U.S. carriers.

This comes after the update was already made available on international models of the Galaxy Note a Z series.

That said, Samsung's rollout pace has been nothing short of impressive, considering the number of models it has to account for. You can check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Depending on the carrier and region, it may take some time to see the update, but given the pace, you may not have to wait long.