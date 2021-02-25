Last week, Samsung began rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to its best Android phones from 2020 – including the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung has now started pushing the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series phones.

Source: SamMobile

The update arrives as version N97xFXXU6FUBD and brings quite a few new features to the 2019 flagship phones. These include Eye Comfort Shield, Private Share, the ability to remove GPS location data from your photos before sharing them, automatic switching of Galaxy Buds, as well as a few minor UI tweaks. According to the official changelog, the update also includes camera performance improvements and the March 2021 Android security patch.

While One UI 3.1 is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users only in Germany, it shouldn't take too long for the update to expand to other countries. Once the update becomes available in your region, you will receive a notification on your phone automatically. However, you can also check for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The One UI 3.1 update has also started rolling out to the global variant of the Galaxy Fold. The update is currently limited to France, but it is likely to become more widely available in the coming weeks.