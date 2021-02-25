What you need to know
- The One UI 3.1 update has started rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10 series phones.
- Along with One UI 3.1 features such as Private Share and the ability to remove GPS location data from photos, the update includes the March 2021 security patch.
- Samsung's Galaxy Fold has also started receiving One UI 3.1 in Europe.
Last week, Samsung began rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to its best Android phones from 2020 – including the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung has now started pushing the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series phones.
The update arrives as version N97xFXXU6FUBD and brings quite a few new features to the 2019 flagship phones. These include Eye Comfort Shield, Private Share, the ability to remove GPS location data from your photos before sharing them, automatic switching of Galaxy Buds, as well as a few minor UI tweaks. According to the official changelog, the update also includes camera performance improvements and the March 2021 Android security patch.
While One UI 3.1 is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users only in Germany, it shouldn't take too long for the update to expand to other countries. Once the update becomes available in your region, you will receive a notification on your phone automatically. However, you can also check for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
The One UI 3.1 update has also started rolling out to the global variant of the Galaxy Fold. The update is currently limited to France, but it is likely to become more widely available in the coming weeks.
I'm anti-Facebook, but even I can see value in its rumored wearable devices
Facebook already watches basically everything you do online, so why not feed it a little more personal data for the potential benefits you'd receive?
iOS 14 may look great, but Android launchers still put it to shame
As a lifetime iPhone user, I'm exploring what it's like to transition to Android phones in 2021. In today's column, I'm comparing iOS 14 versus the various Android launchers, widgets, and icon packs on my new smartphones.
T-Mobile comes out on top by spending the least in 5G spectrum auction
The winners of the 5G spectrum auction were announced, with Verizon and AT&T spending the most to improve their networks.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ is almost two years old, but it's still a solid device. Along with the base internal storage of 256GB, it includes a microSD card slot for adding more. We've compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.