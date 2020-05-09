If you've been working from home and looking for ways to improve your workspace, you don't want to miss this one-day sale at Woot. A selection of monitor stands, standing desk risers, and other office essentials are on sale today only with prices up to 50% off while supplies last. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime, or $6 per order.
It's important to keep your home office comfortable, and if you're busy sitting down for hours every day, a desk riser could be the perfect pickup to make sure you get your body moving throughout the day. Today's sale has a bunch to choose from with prices starting as low as $79.99. These risers are designed to sit on your existing desk so you don't need to do a lot of re-arranging or buy an entirely new desk. With this Sit to Stand Desktop Riser on sale for $79.99, you save $35 off its usual cost.
A few of the desk risers in the sale are electric too, such as this Black 32-inch Electric Desk Riser that's now down to $119.99 from a regular price of $230. These risers even have multiple levels of adjustment so you can find just the right height for your setup, and you'll receive a one-year warranty with the purchase as well.
While the sale is focused on desk risers, you can save on monitor stands and seat cushions right now as well. Be sure to visit Woot to view the full sale before these deals end later tonight.
Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been an Amazon Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial right now to snag free shipping at Woot and Amazon. In the process, you'll also gain access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
