VR headsets are some of the hottest gifts this holiday season, and Cyber Monday has two of the best deals for Oculus VR headsets. You can grab two of Oculus' headsets at their lowest prices ever on Cyber Monday. The Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go are both $50 off right now. The Rift S is down to $349, and the Oculus Go is down to $149, giving you a more affordable way to jump into virtual reality.

The next evolution of the Rift brings improved lenses, a display with a higher pixel count than the original, and a redesigned head strap and tracking system. It's the Oculus headset that will deliver the highest quality VR experience.

The Oculus Go is a lightweight and portable VR headset. It doesn't bring the power of other VR headsets, but it's great for videos and some lighter gaming.

The Oculus Rift S is the latest PC-powered VR headset from Facebook. It has a high refresh of 80Hz to help your games and videos appear silky smooth. It also has built-in sensors that allow you to have a complex VR setup without needing external sensors. It tracks six degrees of freedom, meaning that it can track your movement forward, back, left, right, up, and down, opening up a wide world of virtual reality to anyone who puts it on.

The Oculus Go is a bit older and underpowered compared to some other VR headsets, but it's extremely portable. It's a nice option for anyone who wants to watch videos in VR, including 360-degree videos. At $149, it's one of the most affordable ways to get a dedicated VR headset.

In addition to the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go being on sale, the Oculus store has several game collections on sale. You can save 32% on the Platinum Collection of games for the Oculus Rift S that includes Gun Club VR, BOXVR, Dance Central, and six other titles. You can view all of the Oculus Rift S Black Friday sales here.