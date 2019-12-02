VR headsets are some of the hottest gifts this holiday season, and Cyber Monday has two of the best deals for Oculus VR headsets. You can grab two of Oculus' headsets at their lowest prices ever on Cyber Monday. The Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go are both $50 off right now. The Rift S is down to $349, and the Oculus Go is down to $149, giving you a more affordable way to jump into virtual reality.
PC-powered VR
Oculus Rift S
High fidelity
The next evolution of the Rift brings improved lenses, a display with a higher pixel count than the original, and a redesigned head strap and tracking system. It's the Oculus headset that will deliver the highest quality VR experience.
Portable VR
Oculus Go
On the go
The Oculus Go is a lightweight and portable VR headset. It doesn't bring the power of other VR headsets, but it's great for videos and some lighter gaming.
The Oculus Rift S is the latest PC-powered VR headset from Facebook. It has a high refresh of 80Hz to help your games and videos appear silky smooth. It also has built-in sensors that allow you to have a complex VR setup without needing external sensors. It tracks six degrees of freedom, meaning that it can track your movement forward, back, left, right, up, and down, opening up a wide world of virtual reality to anyone who puts it on.
12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now!
Score this 75-inch TV for just $600 on Cyber Monday!
Shop Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals here
The Oculus Go is a bit older and underpowered compared to some other VR headsets, but it's extremely portable. It's a nice option for anyone who wants to watch videos in VR, including 360-degree videos. At $149, it's one of the most affordable ways to get a dedicated VR headset.
In addition to the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go being on sale, the Oculus store has several game collections on sale. You can save 32% on the Platinum Collection of games for the Oculus Rift S that includes Gun Club VR, BOXVR, Dance Central, and six other titles. You can view all of the Oculus Rift S Black Friday sales here.
Cyber Monday!
- The Best Cyber Monday Deals
- Find Your Cyber Monday Deal: All Deals Updated Live, Sortable By Category
- Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Deals
- Best Phone Deals
- Best iPad Deals
- Best Chromebook Deals
- Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple iPad Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Shenmue III is a good game, but feels quite dated
Shenmue III is a third-person action game that continues the story of the first two titles. Ryo Hazuki is on the hunt for his father's killer and it leads him to encounter even more colorful characters. The mythical mirrors also play a larger role in the game, but the immediate plot focuses on finding missing persons and uncovering who's behind it all. Take your time with Shenmue III...
Witcheye is an old-school platformer that defies expectations
We have Black Friday to thank for introducing us to Witcheye, our Android game of the week.
Galaxy Note 10 and Note 9 are already getting the December security update
After rolling out the December security patch for the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is now pushing the update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 9.
Every Oculus Go and Gear VR game you can play on your Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest now supports dozens of compatible Oculus Go and Gear VR games. Here is every one of them in one handy collection.