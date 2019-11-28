VR headsets are some of the hottest gifts this holiday season, and you can grab two of Oculus' headsets are at their lowest prices ever for Black Friday. The Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go are both $50 off right now. The Rift S is down to $349, and the Oculus Go is down to $149, giving you a more affordable way to jump into virtual reality.
PC-powered VR
Oculus Rift S
High fidelity
The next evolution of the Rift brings improved lenses, a display with a higher pixel count than the original, and a redesigned head strap and tracking system. It's the Oculus headset that will deliver the highest quality VR experience.
Portable VR
Oculus Go
On the go
The Oculus Go is a lightweight and portable VR headset. It doesn't bring the power of other VR headsets, but it's great for videos and some lighter gaming.
The Oculus Rift S is the latest PC-powered VR headset from Facebook. It has a high refresh of 80Hz to help your games and videos appear silky smooth. It also has built-in sensors that allow you to have a complex VR setup without needing external sensors. It tracks six degrees of freedom, meaning that it can track your movement forward, back, left, right, up, and down, opening up a wide world of virtual reality to anyone who puts it on.
The Oculus Go is a bit older and underpowered compared to some other VR headsets, but it's extremely portable. It's a nice option for anyone who wants to watch videos in VR, including 360-degree videos. At $149, it's one of the most affordable ways to get a dedicated VR headset.
