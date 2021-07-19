Oculus may upgrade Oculus Quest 2 with 128GB of storage

A recent anonymous Imgur photo spotted by BMF VR showrunner Matt Quinlan implies that Oculus will sell a 128GB Oculus Quest 2, which currently only comes with 64GB or 256GB of storage. The packaging and lettering seems to match the current Quest 2 box.

"Rumor has it the 64GB Quest 2 is getting a refresh with a larger hard drive 🤔," Quinlan tweeted yesterday. "Doesn't seem to be anything else that's new just changing the 64GB standard to 128GB supposedly for the same price."

While this is just a rumor, another recent tweet screenshotted a Shonen Jump Plus ad for the Oculus Quest 2, which ended with "128GB/256GB" printed clearly. This suggests that a 128GB Oculus Quest 2 really will replace the 64GB model, at least in international markets. This line was later edited out of the ad online.

Currently, the Oculus Quest 64GB model isn't available for sale on Oculus.com. We can speculate that the new version will be available for sale soon, given that Oculus won't want to miss out on sales of the base headset for long.

Anyone buying a new Quest 2 has wrestled with the same question: do I buy the 64GB Quest 2 or the 256GB upgrade? Getting quadruple the storage for just $100 is a pretty great deal, and recent Quest 2 games have ballooned in size, making it harder to fit a full library on a standard 64GB headset. By switching to 128GB — the same amount of storage as the upgraded Oculus Quest 1 — Oculus has seemingly recognized that its current storage won't cut it for most VR gamers.

We reached out to Oculus for comment on this rumor, and were told "Thanks for reaching out, but we don't have anything to share on this."

While this possible upgrade is exciting, it will come too late for most VR fans. We know from Counterpoint Research that Oculus had sold 4.6 million headsets through March 2021, and that number has only gone up since then. Those who bought the 64GB model — which includes the author of this post — will have to make do with that amount until the Oculus Quest 3 arrives. We can hope that the Quest 3 will have 128GB of storage as a baseline, however.

Owners of the 64GB Quest 2, shout out in the comments: how does this news make you feel? Do you regret buying the base model or are you making do with your current storage?