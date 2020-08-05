The Galaxy Note 20 was announced with one feature that mostly flew under the radar: UWB.

UWB stands for Ultra Wideband and you might have heard about it when the iPhone 11 Pro was released with a dedicated chip to power it, but it's not an Apple idea or invention. UWB is a dedicated wireless standard the same way Bluetooth or Wi-Fi is, but it fills a need that no other wireless solution can — long-range data transfer with precision location services.

There are a lot of ways to get a precise location, but few are as precise as two objects equipped with UWB. One device sends out a signal that the other receives, and once the second device sends back a ping the two can measure a very precise (10-centimeter accuracy) line-of-site distance between them. This could be used for location service, but it's much more helpful to pinpoint the exact location of an object in relation to another object.

This is much more precise than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which relies on signal strength to determine distance and location. But like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, UWB can also transmit data. With a range of about 600 feet and frequency bands that aren't likely to find signal interference, UWB can be used to transfer files as we see with the iPhone and the new Note 20, but that's not the main reason to use the feature, which is how UWB can tie into the Internet of Things and a smart ecosystem.

UWB has been around for over 10 years but chips that enable it are finally affordable.

It's expected that Apple will eventually market and sell smart tags that will help you find things like keys or your wallet using the iPhone. What if this feature were expanded to smarter devices that could initiate a connection with your phone and do more? That's where things like smart keys for cars come in. A car can be programmed to automatically unlock and turn on the ignition whenever the owner's phone is in their pocket, and UWB is how that happens. Apple has announced a partnership with BMW using this tech and Samsung is working with Hyundai and other manufacturers to do the same thing.