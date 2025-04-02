What you need to know

Google's recent Find My Device version offers another glimpse at its upcoming UWB support update for trackers/devices.

A year later, the app's code reiterates the "precision finding" feature, as well as a quick demo showcasing how users may utilize it.

Rumors of such support started in June 2024, but development of it has remained relatively quiet since.

The Find My Device recently picked up a "People" tab for location sharing with "trusted contacts."

New information regarding a year-old rumor about a Find My Device update may suggest an impending launch.

X tipster AssembleDebug and Android Authority went through a recent Find My Device app update, which holds more clues about its supposed UWB update. One of the highlights in Google's newly uploaded code/content includes a UWB function animation. The tipster was able to view this short clip, which will allegedly direct users on how to hold their phone to relocate lost devices.

The feature seems to prefer to be held more upright or slightly tilted back; however, holding your phone more landscape will interfere with its UWB relocator.

Meanwhile, v3.1.305-1 of the app has reportedly received extra bits of code as Google progresses with the feature. The post highlights the existence of the UWB-powered scanning dubbed "precision_finding" in the app. Here, the code gives more info behind that early demo video, stating you should "hold your phone straight up and try moving around." This will supposedly aid in its accuracy.

Interestingly, the early strings of code state the feature might rely on your room's lighting situation. One string states, "more light needed to find the device."

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Rumors of UWB support headed for the Find My Device app started in early June 2024. Code from almost a year ago echoes what we've seen today, at least regarding its name: "precision finding." There wasn't much else back then when compared to what Google has added to the app's code recently. However, it seems the company has plans to implement more AR-based directions, too.

Last year's discovery showcased how the app could use AR technology to direct users on-screen to where their UWB-supported tracker/device is. More concrete details on its complete functions aren't known yet, but it seems Google hasn't dropped this idea.

The Find My Device app has been relatively quiet, aside from a recent update that brought a new "People" tab. From the new page, users can easily share their current location with "trusted contacts." The feature mirrors what you'd find in Google Maps as your family or friends will see your profile picture, name, location (address), and device battery. This feature was mentioned in Google's March feature drop, but it just started rolling out two weeks after its initial highlight.