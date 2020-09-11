The Note 20 hasn't been out for long, but you can already save as much as $250 on it at Amazon. Every configuration of Samsung's newest phone is discounted by $200 there, but select models also have an additional on-page coupon that can be clipped for a further $50 off marking their biggest savings yet and dropping prices as low as $749.99.

Big savings Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 with select models showing an extra $50 coupon. $749.99 $999.99 $250 off See at Amazon

To look at, the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra are remarkably similar save for a few details that lead to the difference in price between the two models.

Both phones are almost the same physical size with just a few millimeters separating the two. The screens are also similar in size with the Note 20 featuring a 6.7-inch display and the Note 20 Ultra fitting in a 6.9-inch panel. The respective size of the batteries is also similarly close at 4,300 and 4,500mAh, respectively, and both models are powered by the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset. You'll also get fast charging, wireless charging, stereo speakers, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IP68 water resistance, and of course the S Pen with both models.

Take a closer look at the details, though, and you'll see where things start to diverge. The Note 20 features less RAM with 8GB compared to the Ultra's 12GB. The Ultra can also be purchased with 512GB of storage and features a microSD card for further expansion.

The Note 20 Ultra also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes for a much smoother experience compared to the Note 20's 60Hz. Its larger display is also slightly curved at the edges, which may or may not be to your tastes. When it comes to build-quality, the Note 20 Ultra will also feel more premium with a glass back compared to the regular Note 20's plastic covering.

With the Note 20 deals at Amazon today, you'll be able to score the Note 20 5G in mystic gray for just $749.99, down from its regular $1,000 asking price. The Note 20 Ultra 5G is available from $1,059.99 which is a far cry from its usual $1,300 retail price.