Earlier this week, a report had suggested that the next Nokia flagship phone could be called the Nokia 9.2 PureView and launch in June this year. Now, a new rumor suggests the key highlight of the upcoming flagship phone will be an under-display selfie camera.

A tweet by Nokia Anew claims HMD Global is currently testing an under-display front camera on the Nokia 9.2 PureView. While Nokia Anew has a decent track record when it comes to Nokia leaks, we still need to take this new rumor with a few grains of salt.

Manufacturers such as Xiaomi and OPPO have shown off prototype devices featuring under-display selfie cameras, but neither of them has confirmed any plans of launching a phone with the technology in the near future. In fact, OPPO Vice President Brian Shen had said earlier this month that the company's upcoming Find X2 will not feature an under-display camera, as the technology isn't ready for mass-production yet.

If recent rumors are to be believed, the Nokia 9.2 PureView will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and may not be as expensive as its rivals. The phone is also unlikely to feature a similar fancy camera setup as the Nokia 9 PureView. Instead of using Light camera technology, the phone is tipped to come with Toshiba camera sensors.

