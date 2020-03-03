What you need to know
- HMD Global today announced that it will be holding a launch event in London on March 19.
- It had previously planned to announce new Nokia phones at MWC 2020 in Barcelona.
- The rumored Nokia 8.2 5G is likely to be introduced at the upcoming event, alongside the mid-range Nokia 5.2.
HMD Global, like many other popular smartphone makers, was expected to unveil new phones at MWC 2020 last month. Nearly three weeks after the expo was canceled by the GSMA, the Nokia brand licensee today announced that it will be holding a global launch event in London to introduce new products on March 19. The teaser for the upcoming event was shared on Twitter by the company's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas.
No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020
While the teaser shared on Twitter doesn't give us any clues as to what can be expected from the event, it does suggest that the Finnish company is planning a big James Bond collaboration. According to the folks at NokiaPowerUser, the brand is planning to launch "James Bond 007 edition" Kevlar cases for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 phones. Whether or not a new "James Bond 007 edition" phone will debut at the event in London, remains to be seen.
HMD Global is likely to announce quite a few new phones at the upcoming event, including the Nokia 8.2 5G. Rumors suggest the mid-range 5G smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The Nokia 5.2 is also expected to debut alongside the Nokia 8.2 5G. If the latest rumors are to be believed, the budget phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset and sport a design similar to the Nokia 6.2.
Nokia 7.2
The Nokia 7.2 may not be the best mid-range smartphone overall, but it does offer fantastic hardware and bosts a premium design. Being an Android One phone, it also offers clean software and the guarantee of regular security updates.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your MediaTek-powered Android devices may be at risk
Android devices from Amazon, Nokia, LG and more are affected and need the March 2020 security patch or a fix from the device-maker itself.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Get a budget phone with a clean interface thanks to Nokia
Right now, Nokia makes some of the best budget and mid-range phones in the market today. That's down to a combination of great hardware and collaboration with Google that allows HMD to offer Android One on all of its devices.