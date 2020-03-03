HMD Global, like many other popular smartphone makers, was expected to unveil new phones at MWC 2020 last month. Nearly three weeks after the expo was canceled by the GSMA, the Nokia brand licensee today announced that it will be holding a global launch event in London to introduce new products on March 19. The teaser for the upcoming event was shared on Twitter by the company's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

While the teaser shared on Twitter doesn't give us any clues as to what can be expected from the event, it does suggest that the Finnish company is planning a big James Bond collaboration. According to the folks at NokiaPowerUser, the brand is planning to launch "James Bond 007 edition" Kevlar cases for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 phones. Whether or not a new "James Bond 007 edition" phone will debut at the event in London, remains to be seen.

HMD Global is likely to announce quite a few new phones at the upcoming event, including the Nokia 8.2 5G. Rumors suggest the mid-range 5G smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The Nokia 5.2 is also expected to debut alongside the Nokia 8.2 5G. If the latest rumors are to be believed, the budget phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset and sport a design similar to the Nokia 6.2.